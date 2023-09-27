BJP to replicate MP strategy in Rajasthan, set to field Union ministers in Assembly polls: Report
The leaders who have been reportedly shortlisted include Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Shekhawat and Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal.
Taking cue from its strategy in Madhya Pradesh, where it has fielded eight central leaders in the polling fray, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to deploy Union ministers and Lok Sabha MPs in the high-stake electoral battle in Rajasthan, a report said on September 27.