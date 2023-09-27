Taking cue from its strategy in Madhya Pradesh, where it has fielded eight central leaders in the polling fray, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to deploy Union ministers and Lok Sabha MPs in the high-stake electoral battle in Rajasthan, a report said on September 27.

The leaders who have been shortlisted as candidates for the Rajasthan poll contest include Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Shekhawat and Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, the Indian Express report said, citing persons familiar to the development.

The party is also considering to deploy Rajyavardhan Rathore and Diya Kumari, who represent Jaipur Rural and Rajsamand parliamentary constituencies, respectively, in the Assembly poll ring, the sources told the newspaper.

The report comes close on the heels of the BJP naming three Union ministers – Narendra Singh Tomar, Prahlad Patel and Faggan Singh Kulaste – and four MPs – Rakesh Singh, Ganesh Singh, Reeti Pathak and Uday Pratap Singh – as candidates in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls. The name of Kailash Vijayvargiya, BJP general secretary, also featured in the list.

Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels. Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Also Read | MP election: 'Unhappy' Kailash Vijayvargiya says 'no wish' to contest polls, 'hum bade neta ho gaye hain'

Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, along with Chhattisgarh, are the three Hindi belt states that are expected to go to polls in November-December this year. While the Congress is the incumbent ruling party in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, the BJP currently holds power in Madhya Pradesh.

Unlike Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, the BJP is yet to name any of its candidates from the 200 Assembly seats in Rajasthan. Although former chief minister Vasundhara Raje, who is reportedly facing opposition within the party, is emerging as a strong contender to lead the party's campaign in the state, the BJP has steered away from naming her as the chief ministerial candidate.

In the 2018 Assembly elections, the Raje-led BJP government was voted out of power. The party was reduced to 73 seats, whereas, the Congress secured a simple majority of 100 seats, paving the way for Ashok Gehlot's return as the chief minister.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!