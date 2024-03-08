Active Stocks
BJP, Congress first list of candidates for Lok Sabha polls out: Who's fighting whom?

Akriti Anand

BJP vs Congress first list for Lok Sabha polls 2024: It's Shashi Tharoor Vs Rajeev Chandrasekhar in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram, K Muraleedharan Vs Suresh Gopi in Thrissur and Anto Antony Vs Anil K Antony in Pathanamthitta.

Lok Sabha ELections: (L-R) Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, BJP leader Biplab Kumar Deb and Anil K Antony.

The Congress announced it first list of 39 candidates for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 on Friday. Last week, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) delcared candidates for 195 of the total 543 Lok Sabha seats. The first list of both the party included names of some big-wigs and party stalwarts.

The Congress' first list released on Friday includes names of Rahul Gandhi, former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal, DK Suresh and Shashi Tharoor.

Of the total 39 candidates announced, 15 are from Kerala, seven from Karnataka and six from Chhattisgarh, four from Telangana. Two from Meghalaya and one each from Nagaland, Tripura, Sikkim and Lakshwadeep.

Meanwhile, the BJP's first list released on March 2 had names of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship of India Rajeev Chandrasekhar and Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani.

There are seats where both the Congress and the BJP have announced candidates for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

BJP VS Congress first list: Here's a look at who will contest against whom:

S No.Lok Sabha constituencyBJP candidate
Congress candidate
1ThiruvananthapuramRajeev ChandrasekharShashi Tharoor
2ChampaKamlesh Jangde
Shivkumar Dahariya Jangir
3KorbaSaroj Pandey
Jyotsana Mahant
4RajnandgaonSantosh PandeyBhupesh Baghel
5DurgVijay BaghelRajendra Sahu
6RaipurBrijmohan Agarwal
Vikas Upadhayay
7MahasamundRoop Kumari Choudhary
Tamradhwaj Sahu
8KasaragodML Ashwini
Rajmohan Unnithan
9KannurC RaghunathK Sudhakaran
10VadakaraPrafulla KrishnaShafi Parambil
11KozhikodeMT RameshMK Raghavan
12PalakkadC KrishnakumarVK Sreekandan
13ThrissurSuresh Gopi
K Muraleedharan
14AlappuzhaSobha SurendranKC Venugopal
15AttingalV MuraleedharanAdoor Prakash
16PathanamthittaAnil K AntonyAnto Antony
17ZahirabadBB Patil
Suresh Kumar Shetkar
18Tripura WestBiplab Kumar Deb
Ashish Kumar Saha

Published: 08 Mar 2024, 09:31 PM IST
