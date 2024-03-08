BJP, Congress first list of candidates for Lok Sabha polls out: Who's fighting whom?
BJP vs Congress first list for Lok Sabha polls 2024: It's Shashi Tharoor Vs Rajeev Chandrasekhar in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram, K Muraleedharan Vs Suresh Gopi in Thrissur and Anto Antony Vs Anil K Antony in Pathanamthitta.
The Congress announced it first list of 39 candidates for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 on Friday. Last week, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) delcared candidates for 195 of the total 543 Lok Sabha seats. The first list of both the party included names of some big-wigs and party stalwarts.