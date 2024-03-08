BJP vs Congress first list for Lok Sabha polls 2024: It's Shashi Tharoor Vs Rajeev Chandrasekhar in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram, K Muraleedharan Vs Suresh Gopi in Thrissur and Anto Antony Vs Anil K Antony in Pathanamthitta.

The Congress announced it first list of 39 candidates for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 on Friday. Last week, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) delcared candidates for 195 of the total 543 Lok Sabha seats. The first list of both the party included names of some big-wigs and party stalwarts.

Of the total 39 candidates announced, 15 are from Kerala, seven from Karnataka and six from Chhattisgarh, four from Telangana. Two from Meghalaya and one each from Nagaland, Tripura, Sikkim and Lakshwadeep.

Meanwhile, the BJP's first list released on March 2 had names of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship of India Rajeev Chandrasekhar and Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani.

There are seats where both the Congress and the BJP have announced candidates for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

BJP VS Congress first list: Here's a look at who will contest against whom:

S No. Lok Sabha constituency BJP candidate Congress candidate 1 Thiruvananthapuram Rajeev Chandrasekhar Shashi Tharoor 2 Champa Kamlesh Jangde Shivkumar Dahariya Jangir 3 Korba Saroj Pandey Jyotsana Mahant 4 Rajnandgaon Santosh Pandey Bhupesh Baghel 5 Durg Vijay Baghel Rajendra Sahu 6 Raipur Brijmohan Agarwal Vikas Upadhayay 7 Mahasamund Roop Kumari Choudhary Tamradhwaj Sahu 8 Kasaragod ML Ashwini Rajmohan Unnithan 9 Kannur C Raghunath K Sudhakaran 10 Vadakara Prafulla Krishna Shafi Parambil 11 Kozhikode MT Ramesh MK Raghavan 12 Palakkad C Krishnakumar VK Sreekandan 13 Thrissur Suresh Gopi K Muraleedharan 14 Alappuzha Sobha Surendran KC Venugopal 15 Attingal V Muraleedharan Adoor Prakash 16 Pathanamthitta Anil K Antony Anto Antony 17 Zahirabad BB Patil Suresh Kumar Shetkar 18 Tripura West Biplab Kumar Deb Ashish Kumar Saha

