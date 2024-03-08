The Congress announced it first list of 39 candidates for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 on Friday. Last week, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) delcared candidates for 195 of the total 543 Lok Sabha seats. The first list of both the party included names of some big-wigs and party stalwarts.
The Congress' first list released on Friday includes names of Rahul Gandhi, former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal, DK Suresh and Shashi Tharoor.
Of the total 39 candidates announced, 15 are from Kerala, seven from Karnataka and six from Chhattisgarh, four from Telangana. Two from Meghalaya and one each from Nagaland, Tripura, Sikkim and Lakshwadeep.
Meanwhile, the BJP's first list released on March 2 had names of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship of India Rajeev Chandrasekhar and Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani.
There are seats where both the Congress and the BJP have announced candidates for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.
BJP VS Congress first list: Here's a look at who will contest against whom:
|S No.
|Lok Sabha constituency
|BJP candidate
Congress candidate
|1
|Thiruvananthapuram
|Rajeev Chandrasekhar
|Shashi Tharoor
|2
|Champa
|Kamlesh Jangde
Shivkumar Dahariya Jangir
|3
|Korba
|Saroj Pandey
Jyotsana Mahant
|4
|Rajnandgaon
|Santosh Pandey
|Bhupesh Baghel
|5
|Durg
|Vijay Baghel
|Rajendra Sahu
|6
|Raipur
|Brijmohan Agarwal
Vikas Upadhayay
|7
|Mahasamund
|Roop Kumari Choudhary
Tamradhwaj Sahu
|8
|Kasaragod
|ML Ashwini
Rajmohan Unnithan
|9
|Kannur
|C Raghunath
|K Sudhakaran
|10
|Vadakara
|Prafulla Krishna
|Shafi Parambil
|11
|Kozhikode
|MT Ramesh
|MK Raghavan
|12
|Palakkad
|C Krishnakumar
|VK Sreekandan
|13
|Thrissur
|Suresh Gopi
K Muraleedharan
|14
|Alappuzha
|Sobha Surendran
|KC Venugopal
|15
|Attingal
|V Muraleedharan
|Adoor Prakash
|16
|Pathanamthitta
|Anil K Antony
|Anto Antony
|17
|Zahirabad
|BB Patil
Suresh Kumar Shetkar
|18
|Tripura West
|Biplab Kumar Deb
Ashish Kumar Saha
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!