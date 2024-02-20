BJP will not cross 100 seats in 2024 Lok Sabha polls, claims Mallikarjun Kharge during Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Amethi
The BJP does not want to work for Amethi and Rae Bareli, says Mallikarjun Kharge
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday blamed the the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for 'sowing enmity' and predicted that the saffron party will not win the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Addressing a public meeting during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Amethi, Kharge said that the BJP will not win even 100 seats, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's plan of winning over 400 seats will not materialise.