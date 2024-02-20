Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday blamed the the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for 'sowing enmity' and predicted that the saffron party will not win the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Addressing a public meeting during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Amethi, Kharge said that the BJP will not win even 100 seats, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's plan of winning over 400 seats will not materialise. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Criticising PM Modi's slogan of 'Abki baar, 400 paar,' for BJP, Mallikarjun Kharge predicted that the saffron party will not surpass 100 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. "Though the BJP claims that it will gain over 400 seats, it won't be able to cross 100 seats. Abki baar, Satta se bahar (this time, they will be ousted from power)."

Blaming the BJP for not finishing off projects in Amethi and Rae Bareli, the Congress chief said, "During the Congress's tenure, projects worth crores in Amethi were approved but most of them remained pending. I want to ask them why the projects are still incomplete. The BJP is conspiring to sow enmity with the people of Rae Bareli and Amethi. They do not want to work for Amethi and Rae Bareli." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mallikarjun Kharge added, "Modiji (PM Narendra Modi) would come here and accuse the Congress party of halting projects. Tell me what are you doing now. The public will give a befitting reply to this."

Kharge went on to call Amethi the "land where Rajeev Gandhi ji, Sonia Gandhi ji, and Rahul Gandhi ji worked hard."

He said, "You (the people of Amethi) have a deep relation with them (Gandhi family)." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Former party chief Sonia Gandhi, the current Lok Sabha MP from Rae Bareli, has filed her nomination for the Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan. Amethi was represented by Rahul Gandhi from 2004 to 2019. He lost the seat to the BJP's Smriti Irani in 2019, by roughly 55,000 votes.

