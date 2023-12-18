'BJP's conspiracy to change history': Congress as Jawaharlal Nehru's portrait taken down in MP Assembly
Congress said they welcome the move to install a portrait of BR Ambedkar but that of Jawaharlal Nehru should not be taken down
A controversy erupted in Madhya Pradesh after a portrait of India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, positioned behind the Speaker's seat, was replaced with that of BR Ambedkar. Alleging a "conspiracy" by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to change the history, Congress said the party MPs will raise the matter in the House. Congress also said they welcome the move to install a portrait of BR Ambedkar but that of Jawaharlal Nehru should not be taken down.