BJP’s FY24 income stood at whooping ₹4340 cr – that’s three times more than 5 national parties combined: Report

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has declared a total income of ₹4,340.473 crore during FY 2023-24 but spent only50.96 per centof it, amounting to ₹2,211.698 crore, an analysis by election watchdog Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), said on February 17.
The Congress party's total income for the same financial year was ₹1,225.119 crore, while its expenditure for the year ₹1,025.248 crore, which is 83.69 per cent of its total income, the ADR analysis said.
The ADR analysed the national Parties' total income and expenditure incurred all over India during FY 2023-24, as declared by the parties in their annual audit report submitted to the Election Commission of India (ECI).
There are six national parties in India. Apart from the BJP and the Congress, the other national parties inlcude the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), the Communist Party of India- Marxist (CPIM), the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the National People’s Party (NPEP).
The due date for submission of annual audited accounts for the parties was October, 31, 2024.
Only BSP, NPEP, and AAP submitted their audit reports on time, while CPI(M), INC, and BJP submitted them after a delay of 12 days, 53 days, and 66 days, respectively, the ADR said.
Here are key findings from the analysis:
Comparison of total income of national political parties between FY 2022-23 & FY 2023-24