BJP’s FY24 income stood at whooping ₹4340 cr – that’s three times more than 5 national parties combined: Report

In FY 2023-24, the BJP reported a staggering income of 4,340 crore,  overshadowing the combined earnings of five other national parties. This financial dominance highlights the BJP's unparalleled fundraising capabilities and raises questions about political equity in India. 

Gulam Jeelani
Updated17 Feb 2025, 04:08 PM IST
FILE PHOTO: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters as BJP celebrates its win in the Delhi state assembly elections, in New Delhi, India, February 8, 2025. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/File Photo(REUTERS)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has declared a total income of 4,340.473 crore during FY 2023-24 but spent only50.96 per centof it, amounting to 2,211.698 crore, an analysis by election watchdog Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), said on February 17.

The Congress party's total income for the same financial year was 1,225.119 crore, while its expenditure for the year 1,025.248 crore, which is 83.69 per cent of its total income, the ADR analysis said.

The ADR analysed the national Parties' total income and expenditure incurred all over India during FY 2023-24, as declared by the parties in their annual audit report submitted to the Election Commission of India (ECI).

There are six national parties in India. Apart from the BJP and the Congress, the other national parties inlcude the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), the Communist Party of India- Marxist (CPIM), the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the National People’s Party (NPEP).

The due date for submission of annual audited accounts for the parties was October, 31, 2024.

Only BSP, NPEP, and AAP submitted their audit reports on time, while CPI(M), INC, and BJP submitted them after a delay of 12 days, 53 days, and 66 days, respectively, the ADR said.

Here are key findings from the analysis:

  • The BJP declared a total income of 4,340.473 crore during FY 2023-24 but spent only 50.96 per cent of it, amounting 2,211.698 crore. The Congress party's total income 1,225.119 crore, while its expenditure for the year was 1,025.248 crore, which is 83.69 per cent of its total income.

  • CPI(M)’s total income was 167.636 crore while the party spent 127.283 crore which is 75.93 per centof its income.
  • BSP’s total income was 64.7798 crore, while its expenditure for the year 43.189 crore, which is 66.67 per cent of its total income.

Total Income of national parties for FY 2023-24

  • The total Income of the 6 national parties has been compiled from the income from various sources pan India, as submitted in their annual audit reports.
  • These parties (BJP, INC, CPI(M), AAP, BSP and NPEP) have declared atotal income of 5820.912 crore, collected from all over India.
  • BJP has shown the highest income amongst the national parties, with an income of 4340.473 crore during FY 2023-24. This forms 74.567 per cent of the total income of six national parties during FY 2023-24.
  • Congerss declared the second-highest income of 1225.119 cr, which forms 21.047 percent of the total income of the 6 national parties.

Comparison of total income of national political parties between FY 2022-23 & FY 2023-24

  • Between FY 2022-23 and 2023-24, the income of BJP increased by 83.85 per cent ( 1979.629 cr) from 2360.844 cr during FY 2022-23 to 4340.473 crore during FY 2023-24.

  • Income of Congress increased by170.82 per cent ( 772.744 cr) from 452.375 crore during FY 2022-23 to 1225.119 crore during FY 2023-24 and income of CPI(M) increased by 18.34 per cent ( 25.975 cr) from 141.661 crore during FY 2022-23 to 167.636 crore during FY 2023-24.

Top 3 sources of income of National Parties for FY 2023-24

  • National parties that received highest income from donations/contributions include BJP– 3967.1484 crore,Congress– 1129.6698 crore,CPI(M)– 74.867 cr,AAP– 22.139 cr, andNPEP– 17.69 lakhs.

Top 3 items of expenditure of national parties for FY 2023-24

  • The maximum expenditure for BJP has been towards election/general propaganda which amounted to 1754.065 crore followed by expenses towards administrative costs, 349.718 crore.

The BJP's financial strength is a clear indication of its political influence in India.

 

  • The maximum expenditure for Congress has been towards Election Expenditure which amounted to 619.672 crore followed by expenses towards Administrative & General – 340.702 crore.

All sources of income declared by National Parties, FY 2023-24

  • Three national parties namely BJP, INC and AAP collected 43.36 per cent( 2524.1361 crore) of their total income from donations through Electoral Bonds for FY 2023-24. The BJP received donations through Electoral Bonds worth 1685.6261 crore, Congress 828.36 crore and AAP received 10.15 crore
  • During FY 2023-24, 6 national parties declared receiving an income from donations/contributions, a total of 2669.865 crore

Key Takeaways
  • The BJP’s income is three times greater than the combined total of five national parties.
  • The analysis by ADR reveals significant disparities in the fundraising capabilities of Indian political parties.
  • Understanding the financial landscape of political parties is crucial for assessing democratic processes.
First Published:17 Feb 2025, 04:08 PM IST
