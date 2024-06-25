BJP's Om Birla vs Congress' K Suresh for Lok Sabha Speaker post: Who has advantage? Numbers explained
With no consensus between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Opposition INDIA bloc over Lok Sabha Speaker post and the deadline for the nominations nearing, the two alliances have separately fielded their candidates. On June 26, as the Lok Sabha convenes, the legislators will vote to elect the next Speaker, choosing between the Bharatiya Janata Party's Om Birla as NDA candidate and Congress' Kodikunnil Suresh as the Opposition nomination.