Lok Sabha Speaker election today: It's significant indeed! The Lok Sabha Speaker will be elected today, June 26. This election, happening without a consensus between the ruling NDA and the opposition INC, marks a departure from the usual practice of selecting the Speaker through consensus. Due to the inability of the BJP's ruling NDA government and the Congress-led INDIA opposition to reach a consensus, this will be the first time in Lok Sabha history that an election for the Speaker's post will occur.