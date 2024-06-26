Lok Sabha Speaker election today: It's significant indeed! The Lok Sabha Speaker will be elected today, June 26. This election, happening without a consensus between the ruling NDA and the opposition INC, marks a departure from the usual practice of selecting the Speaker through consensus. Due to the inability of the BJP's ruling NDA government and the Congress-led INDIA opposition to reach a consensus, this will be the first time in Lok Sabha history that an election for the Speaker's post will occur.

It will be interesting to see how the election unfolds and what its implications are for the functioning of the Lok Sabha in the coming sessions.

The battle for the Speaker post is between the BJP's Om Birla, a three-time MP from Rajasthan Kota, and Kodikunnil Suresh of the Congress, an eight-term parliamentarian from Mavelikara, Kerala, who holds the distinction of being the longest-serving parliamentarian in the 18th Lok Sabha.

Why the need for Lok Sabha Speaker election today?

The situation arose when the NDA declined the Opposition INDIA bloc's proposal to allocate the Deputy Speaker's position to the Opposition in return for backing the NDA candidate.

Lok Sabha Speaker post: What has happened so far

Traditionally, the Lok Sabha Speaker and Deputy Speaker were elected through consensus between the ruling party and the Opposition.

Congress, and BJP issue three-line whips to their members

Both the BJP in power and the primary opposition Congress Party have issued strict three-line whips to their members, requiring their attendance in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday from 11 am until the conclusion of the day's proceedings.

BJP Vs Congress for Lok Sabha Speaker post: Who has the numbers?

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has 293 MPs in the 543-member Lok Sabha. The Telugu Desam Party (TDP), with 16 seats, and Janata Dal (U), with 12 seats, are the biggest allies of the BJP, which won 240 seats.The NDA, which commands 293 MPs in the 543-member Lok Sabha, holds a clear majority, with YSRCP supporting them; their numbers now stand at 297, while the opposition INDIA bloc comprises 234 MPs.

The last contest for the Central Legislative Assembly Speaker post was held on January 24, 1946. Congress leader GV Mavalankar emerged victorious in a closely contested election against Cowasjee Jehangir, securing 66 votes compared to Jehangir's 63, winning by just three votes.

18th Lok Sabha Session

The first session of the 18th Lok Sabha began on June 24 and is scheduled to conclude on July 3, primarily for the swearing-in or affirmation of newly elected Members.

