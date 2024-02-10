BJP's Satyapal Singh quotes Jawaharlal Nehru's speech amid discussion on Ram Temple opening
The BJP leader also slammed the Congress for questioning the existence of Lord Ram, which he said has pushed the party to the opposition benches.
Senior BJP leader Satyapal Singh on 10 December, during a discussion in the Lok Sabha on 'the construction of historic Shri Ram Temple and Pran Pratishtha of Shri Ramlala', quoted from Jawaharlal Nehru's 'tryst with destiny' speech, reported news agency PTI.
