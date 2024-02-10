Senior BJP leader Satyapal Singh on 10 December, during a discussion in the Lok Sabha on 'the construction of historic Shri Ram Temple and Pran Pratishtha of Shri Ramlala', quoted from Jawaharlal Nehru's 'tryst with destiny' speech, reported news agency PTI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He said the country's long-suppressed soul found utterance on January 22, when a grand Ram temple was consecrated at Ayodhya.

The BJP leader also slammed the Congress for questioning the existence of Lord Ram, which he said has pushed the party to the opposition benches. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The discussion during the last scheduled sitting of the 17th Lok Sabha began with the DMK members trying to raise the issue of Tamil fishermen, who urged the chair to admit an adjournment motion. After Speaker Om Birla disallowed the notice for the adjournment motion, they walked out of the House.

An ex-Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, Singh represents the Baghpat constituency in Uttar Pradesh in the Lok Sabha. He said that it was a historic moment to witness the inauguration of the Ram temple and the "Pran pratishtha" (consecration) of the idol of Ram Lalla in the present times. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Shri Ram does not belong to Hindus alone, he belongs to everyone. Bhagwan Ram is our ancestor as well as our inspiration," the former Union minister said. He added the temple is not a 'communal' issue as some people perceive it.

Apart from this, he hit out at the previous Congress government for giving an affidavit in the court stating that 'Ram Setu' was not a man-made structure and that Lord Ram was imaginary.

"Where there is Ram, there is religion. Those who murder dharma are killed and those who uphold dharma are protected. The Congress is in this situation today because it rejected Lord Ram at that time," Singh said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

he thought that to deny the existence of god is akin to rejecting one's culture, tradition, civilization, and heritage.

He recalled that on August 15, 1947, Nehru had delivered a speech in which he had said: "A moment comes, which comes but rarely in history, when we step out from the old to new, when an age ends, and when the soul of a nation, long suppressed, finds utterance".

"With the construction of the Ram temple, the long-suppressed soul of the nation has awakened," Singh said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With agency inputs.

