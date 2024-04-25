BJP’s Surat victory: From unopposed wins to crowded contests, what data shows
SummaryJust 13 MPs have been elected unopposed since 1962. On the flip side, there have been two seats where more than 400 candidates contested. But most forfeited their deposits.
When the second phase of the Lok Sabha polls ends tomorrow, Gujarat will enter the shrill campaign pitch for the third round. But one constituency will be unusually quiet: Surat. Its Bharatiya Janata Party candidate has already made it unopposed, with all others disqualified or dropping out (the Opposition alleges foul play).