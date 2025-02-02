BJP’s Suresh Gopi makes controversial remark, says ‘Brahmin or Naidu should handle tribal affairs portfolio’

Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Suresh Gopi, sparked controversy during a BJP election campaign in New Delhi by asserting that the "upper castes" should oversee the Ministry of Tribal Affairs to ensure genuine progress in tribal welfare. Speaking at the event, Gopi claimed that leadership from upper-caste members, such as Brahmins or Naidus, is essential for addressing the issues faced by tribal communities. The Union Minister, however, retracted the statement later, after facing backlash.

"It's a curse of our country that only a person from the tribal community can be made the minister for tribal affairs," said BJP leader Suresh Gopi, who also holds the Tourism portfolio.

“It is my dream and expectation that someone from outside the tribal community should be appointed for their welfare. Let a Brahmin or a Naidu take charge—there would be significant change. Likewise, tribal leaders should be given the portfolio for the welfare of forward communities.”

"Such a shift should happen within our democratic system," Gopi further stated.

Expressing his desire to handle the tribal affairs portfolio, the Thrissur BJP MP said he had requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to allocate the ministry to him. "However, there are certain precedents in portfolio allocations," he added.

Currently, BJP leader Jual Oram, a prominent tribal face from Odisha, handles the Tribal Affairs portfolio in the Modi-led cabinet.

Suresh Gopi Withdraws Statement Suresh Gopi’s remarks triggered widespread criticism across Kerala. Later, the BJP leader declared that he would like to withdraw the statement.

“I made the speech from my heart. I only intended to end caste discrimination in the allocation of portfolios. I’m part of a political party that appointed a woman from a tribal group as president of India. I also demanded to appoint a minister from lower caste for the progress of forward communities,” said Suresh Gopi while justifying his statement.

Criticism Against Suresh Gopi CPI state secretary Benoy Viswam lashed out at Suresh Gopi, calling him a "piper of the chaturvarna" (caste system), and demanded his removal from the Union ministry.

Prominent tribal leader C K Janu also strongly condemned Gopi’s remarks, calling them "low-class" and evidence of his lack of understanding.