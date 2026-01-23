Thiruvananthapuram win mirrors 1987 Ahmedabad breakthrough for BJP: PM Modi sounds poll bugle in Kerala- Top quotes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the Bharatitya Janata Party's (BJP) recent victory in Thiruvananthapuram Muncipal Corporation marks a turning point in Kerala's political history and is beginning of a larger change in Kerala in favour of the saffron party.

PM Modi, adressing a rally in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, recalled how in 1987, the BJP started its journey in Gujarat by winnng Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation for the first time. That victory in Ahmedabad, the prime minister said, was a breakthrough that went on to change Gujarat’s political direction.

“People saw our work, judged our behaviour and the result of which is that the people of Gujarat have been trusting us since decades now. It all started with one city and in Kerala too, it has started from one city and that is why I say, Kerala has now trusted the BJP,” PM Modi said.

PM Modi's visit comes close on the heels of BJP scoring a historic win in the Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation election last month winning 50 of the 101 seats and got its first Mayor of the civic body.

Assembly Elections are due in Kerala in March- April this year.

Earlier Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched various developmental projects and flagged off new train services in Kerala, saying that a new realisation has emerged among the people about the Centre's efforts for the state's development.

PM Modi also flagged off three Amrit Bharat Express trains and a Thrissur-Guruvayur passenger train which will help to enhance regional rail connectivity between Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Here are top quotes from PM Modi's speech:

1-PM Modi said coming to Thiruvananthapuram is an emotional moment for him. “The hard work of lakhs of workers has borne fruit. First of all, before I begin my address, I would like to respectfully bow before the people of Thiruvananthapuram and lakhs of our supporters," he said.

2- PM Modi told a young boy, "I have been seeing a child standing for long with his hands up in the air. You will get tired. Bring me the picture, write your address on the back, I will write to you. I urge the SPG to bring me this child's love..."

3- Thiruvananthapuram reflects the aspirations of a changing Kerala. The verdict in the recent corporation elections signals a shift in public mood across the state.

4- Prior to 1987, BJP was a small party in Gujarat. Newspapers didn't even print two lines about the party then, Modi said. “In 1987, the BJP registered victory in Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation for the first time, similar to what you have gained victory in Thiruvananthapuram,” he said.

5- People saw our work, judged our behaviour and the result of which is that the people of Gujarat have been trusting us since decades now, the prime minister said. "It all started with one city and in Kerala too, it has started from one city and that is why I say, Kerala has now trusted the BJP," he said.

6-BJP's win in Thiruvananthapuram a victory of firm determination to liberate Kerala from corrupt rule of LDF, UDF, PM Modi said. “I extend my full support to make Thiruvananthapuram one of the best cities in the country,” he said.

7- PM Modi said the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre is signing deals with many countries in Europe and gulf countries. This will benefit people of Kerala. But for that we need to have double engine government (BJP at Centre and in the state), he said.

8- In Bengal, Left ruled for 35-40 years, the government changed and it launched a fight against the Left, due to which the Left parties fail to find contestants in Bengal now, PM Modi said. "However, it doesn't happen like this in Kerala, why? Because there is a pact between LDF, UDF - you rule for five years and then let us rule for next five. If we have to save Kerala and take the state forward then we must break this LDF-UDF duo and bring ‘parivartan’," he said.

9- The LDF and the UDF have different flags but same agenda, PM Modi said. “They know they will come to power after five or 10 years. So government changes, but the system doesn't. Now you need to form a pro-people and pro-development government. The BJP and the NDA will do that,” he said.