Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders Vijender Gupta and Mohan Singh Bisht will take oath today as Rekha Gupta is set to will be sworn in as Chief Minister at a ceremony in Ramlila Maidan in the national capital today at 12.35 PM. The part has appointed Vijender Gupta as Speaker of the Delhi Assembly and Mohan Singh Bisht as deputy speaker, party sources said as reported by new sagency ANI.

Vijender Gupta who was the Leader of Opposition in the assembly is MLA of Rohini. In the Delhi Assembly Election 2025, Gupta won with a margin of more than 37 thousand votes beating Aam Aadmi Party's Pradeep Mittal from Rohini seat.

Gupta has been the president of Delhi BJP too, along with a Delhi Development Authority member, and a former chairman of MCD's standing committee.

BJP's Mohan Singh Bisht won with a margin on more than 17 thousand votes, beating out AAP's Adeel Ahmad Khan.

Bisht has been a five time MLA from Karawal Nagar assembly constituency. This is his sixth time, winning the Mustafabad constituency. He has consistently won the assembly elections since 1998 whenever he contested. He only lost once in 2015 to BJP's Kapil Mishra.

The other ministers who will take the oath as ministers in the swearing-in ceremony are Parvesh Sahib Singh, Ashish Sood, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Ravinder Indraj Singh, Kapil Mishra, and Pankaj Kumar Singh.

Delhi election results 2025 BJP will be forming a government in the national capital after 27 years. The party won 48 seats out of 70 seats, while Aam Aadmi Party could win only 22 seats in the assembly polls held earlier this month. Congress could not open its account in the third successive election.