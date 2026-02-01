‘Blind to India’s real crises’: Rahul Gandhi slams Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget 2026

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said the Union Budget for 2026-27 is "blind to India's real crises", and highlighted how the youth are without jobs, manufacturing is falling and farmers are in distress.

"Youth without jobs. Falling manufacturing. Investors pulling out capital. Household savings plummeting. Farmers in distress. Looming global shocks - all ignored," the Congress leader said.

"A Budget that refuses course correction, blind to India's real crises," Gandhi said in a post on X.

Advertisement

In her speech, Union Finance Minister Sitharaman announced that the target for capex will be raised to ₹12.2 lakh crore for FY27 from ₹11.2 lakh crore earmarked for the current fiscal year.

She also announced a slew of measures to boost infrastructure in the country, including in tier-2 and tier-3 cities.

Advertisement

The budget came in the backdrop of global uncertainties, trade frictions and US tariffs and slowdown in exports.

This is the third budget of the BJP-led NDA government in its third term in office.

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala called the budget 'politically directionless and 'policy-wise bankrupt.'

Advertisement

Technical Mumbo Jumbo, Zero Substance. Lots of Committees, Zero Deliverables. Not a WORD for FARMERS. Not a WORD for Unemployed Youth Not a WORD for LABOUR. Not a WORD for SC, ST, OBC’s ! Not a WORD for Opp. Ruled States !

“Reform express derailed even before leaving the station,” he said.

Earlier, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge criticised Modi government over the Union Budget 2026, saying it lacks policy vision and political will to address the country's pressing economic, social, and political challenges.

In a post on X, he questioned the government's priorities, asking, "Where is 'Make in India'?" and claiming that manufacturing growth is stuck at 13%.

A Budget that refuses course correction, blind to India's real crises.

Kharge also expressed disappointment over the lack of support for farmers, stating that they still await meaningful welfare support or an income security plan. He alleged that the inequality has surpassed levels seen under the British Raj, but the Budget does not mention it or provide any support to SC, ST, OBC, EWS, and minority communities.

Advertisement