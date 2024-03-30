Bonds of loyalty: what ECI data on political funding shows
Summary
- How did loyalty play out in electoral bonds, and which companies played people-pleasers with donations to several parties? Here’s what a Mint analysis shows
Most companies purchasing electoral bonds on multiple occasions did not consistently support a single party, a Mint analysis of the data released by the Election Commission of India showed. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led with over 40 repeat corporate donors demonstrating loyalty, followed by the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) with 16.