Bonds of loyalty: what ECI data on political funding shows

Timing the switch

Did companies also change tack in favour of one party after first experimenting with others? Our analysis found 11 companies that have donated to the same party in at least their last three purchases after earlier donating to others as well. One of them is Aurobindo Pharma, whose electoral bond switch towards the BJP following the arrest of one of its directors in 2022 has come under scrutiny in recent days. In five of these 11 cases, the AITC was the beneficiary of the switch, and the BJP in only three cases. Here’s a look at the funding timeline.