Border Security Fight Imperils Budget Deal, Funding for Ukraine

All of Washington’s political fights are converging at the border.
Some Republicans now insist they will need strict new immigration restrictions in exchange for backing any bill needed to keep the government open in coming weeks. Other Republicans say that an emerging Senate deal to make funding for Ukraine contingent on specific border numbers doesn’t go far enough. And House Republicans on Wednesday hosted an impeachment hearing on Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, who has been involved in the Senate negotiations, arguing that he has been derelict in his duty regarding the border for years.
“We’re determined to include border provisions in as many opportunities as possible," said Rep. Ben Cline (R., Va.). “It’s a top issue for us."
The border debate is also complicating the tightrope walk for House Speaker Mike Johnson (R., La.), who unveiled a top-line spending agreement on Sunday. Some of his GOP colleagues have painted the $1.66 trillion level struck with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D., N.Y.) as a capitulation, but Johnson has called it the best deal possible given the circumstances and has sworn off a shutdown, while also nodding to the concerns about the border in his conference.
“The appropriations process is to keep the government funded, to make sure our troops are paid," he said on Fox Business on Tuesday. “And in the middle of all that, we’re having a serious fight about securing that border. And we are insistent upon that."
Behind closed doors on Wednesday morning, Johnson told House Republicans that he was hamstrung by a deal that former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R., Calif.) had cut with President Biden that included $69 billion in spending beyond the $1.59 trillion cap in the deal, according to lawmakers leaving the meeting.
Republicans said last year that they wouldn’t back new money for Ukraine without border changes, but now that arrangement with Democrats looks in peril. Schumer, asked if border security could end up being attached to the spending bill instead, and not the separate security package for Ukraine, demurred. “At the moment, we’re working forward on both issues," he said Tuesday. “We’ll figure out the best way to get both of them passed."
With deadlines approaching, Senate Republicans said Tuesday that Congress would have to pass another short-term deal while working on passing the full year legislation. Johnson previously said he wouldn’t support another such measure after a series last year that conservatives painted as irresponsible.
At the center of Senate immigration deliberations are Sens. James Lankford (R., Okla.), Kyrsten Sinema (I., Ariz.) and Chris Murphy (D., Conn.), who are trying to secure a border-policy deal in order to win GOP support for a nearly $111 billion national-security package containing a major tranche of aid for Ukraine.
The negotiators have come closer to finalizing a new authority at the border that would allow the government to simply turn back migrants asking for asylum. The expulsion power could be used once a daily threshold of several thousand have crossed the border, according to people familiar with the matter. That threshold remains undecided.
But some Senate Republicans are skeptical that the new powers would be meaningful, saying that the level of migration triggering what they see as amounting to the closure of the border would be too high.
“Here’s the trigger they’re talking about: if apprehensions or encounters exceed 5,000, or I’ve heard 4,000, then we shut down the border," said Sen. Ron Johnson (R., Wis.). “That’s still a catastrophe. Plus, how are they going to shut down the border?"
In recent months, apprehensions at the border have hit as many as 10,000 people a day.
The largest remaining sticking point is whether to limit a separate power known as humanitarian parole, which allows the government to let in migrants who don’t have any legal basis to enter the country. The Biden administration has been using the power liberally at legal ports of entry to motivate migrants to make appointments to enter the country in advance, rather than crossing illegally.
“It’s a big issue," Lankford said. He will brief the House’s conservative Republican Study Committee on Wednesday and will separately update Senate Republicans at a closed-door meeting later in the day.
Schumer defended parole as a way for the administration “to better manage the flow in a planful way."
The border fight has become entangled with a separate fight over keeping the government funded, in part because that is a key piece of leverage for Republicans. Funding for some government departments expires after Jan. 19, with the rest expiring after Feb. 2.
Rep. Chip Roy (R., Texas) has led the charge in saying he can’t vote to fund the government unless tough new border policies are enacted. He already succeeded in getting through the House a bill funding the Homeland Security Department that would condition the funding on enacting a House-passed border-security bill.
He also indicated that if matters didn’t improve to his liking, he would be open to the idea of filing a motion to vacate the chair, the same procedure that other Republicans used to push out McCarthy.
On Wednesday, the House Homeland Security Committee is holding the first in a series of Mayorkas impeachment hearings, featuring testimony from several states’ attorneys general.
The White House said Republicans are being irresponsible with the Mayorkas hearing and a separate contempt hearing for President Biden’s son, Hunter Biden.“House Republicans are less than ten days from sparking a partial government shutdown that many of their extreme members are rooting for, but instead of working full time to avoid it, they are wasting time on political stunts," said White House spokesman Ian Sams.
Annie Linskey contributed to this article.
Write to Siobhan Hughes at Siobhan.hughes@wsj.com and Michelle Hackman at michelle.hackman@wsj.com