BrahMos to IIM Bengaluru campus: Full list of 20 key outcomes during PM Modi's Indonesia visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's state visit to Indonesia saw several outcomes in various fields.

Soon after PM Modi and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto completed their bilateral and delegation level engagements the Ministry of External Affairs listed out the 20 Memorandums of Understanding signed between the two nations.

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The outcomes included cooperation on the BrahMos missile system and the setting up of an Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore branch campus at Singhasari SEZ.

The MoU's signed were:

1- MoU on Cooperation in the field of Minerals and Technology of Steel Supply Chain: Promotes investments in the mineral and mining sector. Improve access to advanced extraction and processing technologies. Encourages joint studies and projects. Strengthens critical mineral supply chains.

2- Extension of MoU and Implementation Arrangement on Maritime Safety and Security Cooperation: Strengthens cooperation between Coast Guards of two countries. Improves coordination in maritime domain awareness, search and rescue and capacity building. Promotes safety and freedom of navigation in the Indo-Pacific.

3-MoU between Non-Ferrous Materials Technology Development Centre (NFTDC), Midwest Ltds., and PT PERMINAS on development of rare earth magnets: Advances cooperation in rare earths and critical minerals. Diversification of supply chain in rare earths and critical minerals.

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4- Cooperation on BrahMos System: Demonstrates the capability of Indian defense industry. Strengthens Atmanirbhar Bharat and boosts indigenous defence manufacturing. Promotes innovation, global competitiveness and exports.

5- Air-to-Air Missile Cooperation Agreement: Boosts India's defense exports and Make-in-India for the world. Enhances technology collaboration and defence capabilities. Strengthens India's indigenous missile development ecosystem.

6-Strategic Joint Venture between Steel Authority of India (SAIL) and Pt. Krakatau Steel for establishment of Stainless-Steel Slab anufacturing facility in Indonesia: Advances joint production and access to technology. Promotes job creation especially for our youth. Adds to industrial development and Viksit Bharat goals.

7- Extension of Framework Agreement on Cooperation in Exploration and Uses of Outer Space for Peaceful Purposes: Promotes joint research, technology sharing and capacity building. Reinforces a three decade-long space partnership.

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8- India's assistance for conservation and restoration of Prambanan Temple Complex, Yogyakarta, 'Vikas bhi Virasat bhi': Advances preservation of shared heritage. Strengthens India's cultural diplomacy and showcase its expertise in heritage conservation and preserve shared civilisational heritage.

9-MoU on Cooperation in the field of Agriculture and Allied Sectors: Advances cooperation in sustainable agriculture, crops, agriculture machinery among others. Promotes joint study and research benefitting farmers. Enables food security and higher incomes for farmers.

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10- MoU between CDSCO and BPOM on cooperation in the field of Medical Products Regulation: Enables knowledge exchange on global regulatory standards and best practices. Strengthens regulatory cooperation. Enhances trust in Indian medical products and supports market access into Indonesia

11- MoU between National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and National Agency for Disaster Management, Indonesia: Advances sharing of best practices in disaster management. Promotes the use of tech-based applications for early warning and risk assessment. Improves coordination in disaster response and recovery.

12-MoU on Cooperation in the Field of Telecommunications Technologies and Services: Improves access to advanced telecom technologies, including wireless and quantum systems. Supports joint innovation and technology exchange.

13- MoU on Research, Technology, and Innovation Cooperation: Strengthens India's innovation ecosystem by enabling collaboration in key sectors. Advances knowledge exchange, best practices and tech. Advances Startup and innovation ecosystem including Startup India Mission.

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14-Implementation Arrangement on Health Workforce Collaboration: Facilitates fellowship programmes for health professionals. Advances mobility of qualified healthcare professionals by facilitating health professionals to work in Indonesia. Promotes hands-on clinical training in specialised medical fields.

15-Deployment of Indonesian Liaison Officer in IFC-IOR: Enhances real-time maritime information sharing. Strengthens bilateral maritime security cooperation in the Indo-Pacific.

16-Supply of 100 tonnes of high-quality DWR 162 wheat seeds to Indonesia: Supports food security of Indonesia and the Global South. Advances broader engagement in developing resilient and sustainable agricultural cooperation.

17-Commemoration of Tagore-Dewantara Year of Cultural and Educational Diplomacy: Celebrates the enduring shared educational vision of Rabindranath Tagore and Indonesia's Ki Hajar Dewantara. Marks the centenary of Rabindranath Tagore's 1927 visit to Indonesia through a year-long programme of joint cultural, educational, academic, and people-to-people initiatives

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18-Setting up of Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore branch campus at Singhasari SEZ, Indonesia: Showcases India's academic excellence globally. Strengthens India's reputation as a knowledge hub.

19-Cooperation between Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) and Indonesia Open Network (ION): Promotes cooperation in Digital Public Infrastructure Modelled on the architecture of India's ONDC. Harnesses the power of India's Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) to make services more accessible, efficient, and inclusive for people

20-MoU between Election Commission of India (ECI) and the General Elections Commission (KPU) of Indonesia: Facilitates knowledge sharing, experiences and best practices. Advances cooperation in human resource development and use of tech for efficient administrative practices.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto held official talks and reviewed the full spectrum of India-Indonesia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership encompassing trade & investment, defence & security, maritime cooperation, energy, healthcare & pharma, space, critical minerals & rare earths,culture, tourism, and people-to-people exchanges.

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PM Modi, who arrived in Indonesia on Monday, has commenced the first leg of his three-nation tour aimed at further enhancing India's Act East Policy, MAHASAGAR Vision, and the country's commitment to a free, open, and inclusive Indo-Pacific.

The July 6-8 visit to Indonesia, undertaken at the formal invitation of President Prabowo, marks Modi's fourth visit to Indonesia and serves as a vital platform to solidify a shared outlook on a free and open Indo-Pacific.

(With ANI inputs)

About the Author Gulam Jeelani Gulam Jeelani is Political Desk Editor at LiveMint with over 16 years of experience covering national and international politics. Based in New Delhi, ...Read More ✕ Gulam Jeelani Gulam Jeelani is Political Desk Editor at LiveMint with over 16 years of experience covering national and international politics. Based in New Delhi, Jeelani delivers impactful political narratives through breaking stories, in-depth interviews, and analytical pieces at LiveMint since February 2024. The expertise in video production fuels his current responsibilities, which include curating content and conducting video interviews for an expanding digital audience.



Jeelani also travels during elections and key political events and has covered assembly elections in key states apart from national elections. He has previously worked with The Pioneer, Network18, India Today, News9Plus and Hindustan Times.



Jeelani’s tenure at LiveMint and previous experience at print and digital newsrooms have honed his skills in creating compelling text and video stories, explainers, and analysis that resonate with a diverse viewership.



Before moving to New Delhi in 2015, Jeelani was based in Uttar Pradesh, where he worked for five years as a reporter. In 2018, Jeelani was one of the two Indian journalists selected for the Alfred Friendly Fellowship in the US. There, he attended training workshops on reporting and data journalism, and he was attached to the Minneapolis Star Tribune in Minnesota, where he worked as a reporter.



Jeelani is a Bachelor's in Chemistry and holds a Masters Degree in journalism and mass communication from Aligarh Muslim University. Outside work, he enjoys poetry, cricket and movies.