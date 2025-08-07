Brazil’s Lula dials PM Modi amid Donald Trump’s tariff spree, reaffirms strategic ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a phone call on Thursday from Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, amid rising global concerns over new import tariffs imposed by the United States. While the Indian government’s official readout did not explicitly mention the ongoing tariff tensions with Washington, the timing of the conversation was notable.

During the call, the two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to deepening the India–Brazil Strategic Partnership. Modi and Lula revisited the outcomes of the Indian Prime Minister’s recent visit to Brazil, where both sides laid out a framework to enhance cooperation in sectors including trade, technology, energy, defence, agriculture, health, and people-to-people ties.

Was Trump’s Trade War Discussed? While Indian officials remained tight-lipped on whether tariffs were part of the agenda, reports earlier in the day had indicated that Lula was likely to raise the issue with Modi, whose government is also grappling with a 50% hike in tariffs announced by US President Donald Trump on Indian exports.

Bloomberg quoted a Brazilian official hinting at the planned call, suggesting that Brazil's Lula wished to discuss a coordinated response to the American measures.

However, India’s Press Information Bureau (PIB) made no mention of tariffs in its statement, focusing instead on broader strategic cooperation and global issues of mutual concern.

What is Brazil's response to US tariffs? Brazil is reeling from a similar tariff shock.

Donald Trump had last month issued an executive order doubling duties on Brazilian imports, prompting sharp criticism from President Lula.

Speaking to Reuters, the Brazilian leader ruled out any direct outreach to the White House, saying, “The day my intuition says Trump is ready to talk, I won't hesitate to call him. But today my intuition says he doesn't want to talk. And I won't humiliate myself.”

Lula also made it clear that Brazil would not immediately retaliate with reciprocal tariffs, although cabinet-level negotiations would continue.

What did PM Modi say after the call? Following the conversation, PM Modi took to social media, stating:

“Had a good conversation with President Lula. Thanked him for making my visit to Brazil memorable and meaningful. We are committed to deepening our Strategic Partnership including in trade, energy, tech, defence, health and more. A strong, people-centric partnership between Global South nations benefits everyone.”

Why does the Lula-Modi Phone Call Matter now? The phone call comes at a critical time for both India and Brazil, as they seek to shield their economies from the fallout of protectionist policies by the Donald Trump-led United States.