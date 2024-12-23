National Conference (JKNC) Member of Parliament (MP) Aga Ruhullah Mehdi is set to protest outside the residence of his party vice president and Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah, today. The protest will address the reservation scheme, which Mehdi alleges discriminates against open merit category students in the Union Territory.

“To those who seek to exploit this issue for political gains. I welcome you to step out tomorrow and step away from rhetoric. Show your sincerity where it matters — the streets,” Mehdi said in a post on X, requesting all protesters to maintain civility and focus on raising genuine demands for a rational reservation policy. Mehdi perhaps referred to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the J&K Peoples Conference (JKPC) – the two opposition parties in Jammu and Kashmir.

NC is the ruling party in Jammu and Kashmir, with Omar Abdullah as Chief Minister.

The Srinagar MP had said earlier that he would join the protest outside the CM’s residence if the issue was not resolved by Sunday (December 22). “Over the past month, I’ve observed a range of reactions to the formation of the sub-committee (by the government). To those who believe that the issue remains unaddressed in a satisfactory manner, I stand by my commitment. Tomorrow, I will join the people in a peaceful and dignified attempt to demand answers on their issues from the government,” Mehdi said.

Students’ bodies in the open merit category have extended support for Mehdi’s protest call. “We firmly support the call for rationalising the unjust reservation policy, which is crucial for ensuring social justice and equal opportunities for all. We stand united with everyone raising genuine concerns over this critical issue,” a spokesperson of the J&K Students Association was quoted as saying in a Hindu report.

The issue of ‘rationalisation’ of the reservation policy has been a key point of debate in Jammu and Kashmir over the last few months.

J&K Reservation Rules of 2005 It was also part of the National Conference’s election manifesto ahead of the party-led alliance’s victory in the Assembly elections earlier this year.

The J&K Reservation Rules of 2005 were amended this March by the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha-led administration before the Omar Abdullah government was elected.

The opposition to the reservation policy in Jammu and Kashmir intensified since it left only 40 per cent of seats for open merit. Open merit category students maintain the Supreme Court’s 1992 ruling, which ensures reservations cannot exceed 50 per cent, and anything above it violates equal access as guaranteed by the Constitution.