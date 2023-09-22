Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP Danish Ali has written to Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla seeking that the matter of Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Ramesh Bidhuri's communal name calling and usage of abusive language in the Lok Sabha should be referred to the Privileges Committee.

In his letter to Speaker Om Birla, Danish Ali has sought immediate inquiry in the matter.

Bidhuri was recorded on camera using communally instigated abusive language tantamounting to name calling to BSP MP Danish Ali attacking his religious practice- Islam.

Bidhuri made certain objectionable remarks targeted at Ali on Thursday night during a discussion in the Lok Sabha on the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission.

The BSP MP listed the objectionable words used by Bidhuri against him in the letter. “During the course of his speech he directed the most foul, abusive invectives against me which are part of the record of the Lok Sabha. Among the words he directed against me were 'Bhadwa' (pimp), 'Katwa' (circumcised one), 'Mullah ugravadi' (Muslim terrorist) 'atankvadi' (terrorist) etc", Danish Ali's letter to speaker Om Birla read.

"This is most unfortunate and the fact that it has happened in the new parliament building under your leadership as Speaker is truly heartbreaking for me as a minority member of this great nation and an elected Member of Parliament," Ali said.

View Full Image The letter written by BSP MP Danish Ali to Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla

"I request you to kindly refer this matter to the committee of privileges under rule 227 of the rules of procedure and conduct of business in Lok Sabha for examination, investigation, and report," the BSP MP from Uttar Pradesh's Amroha said.

"This is the only way out to discipline an experienced member so that the atmosphere of our country is not vitiated any further. I request your good self to kindly order an inquiry into the matter," he said.

BJP issues show cause notice to BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri

Meanwhile, BJP president JP Nadda has a issued show cause notice to their party MP Ramesh Bidhuri for use of objectionable words against BSP's Danish Ali in Parliament, according to PTI report.

The said remarks were expunged from Parliamentary records and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh immediately expressed regret for Bidhuri's behaviour in the House.

Opposition has demanded suspension of the BJP MP for his communally charged remarks.

Congress on Friday strongly condemned BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri's objectionable remarks in the Lok Sabha against BSP parliamentarian Danish Ali and demanded his immediate suspension from the House.

Describing the remarks as an insult to all MPs, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the apology offered by Union Minister Rajnath Singh was a "mere eyewash" and not acceptable.

"It is an absolute shame what Bidhuri has said. Rajnath Singh's apology is simply not acceptable. It is a half-hearted apology, it was an afterthought.

"What Bidhuri has said is an insult to Parliament and makes a mockery of what the prime minister keeps repeating 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikaas, Sabka Sabka Vishvaas, Sabka Prayas' which becomes all 'bakwaas' (nonsense)," Ramesh told reporters here when asked about the issue.