BSP MP Danish Ali seeks privileges panel inquiry against BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri2 min read 22 Sep 2023, 04:04 PM IST
BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri faces show cause notice from Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) for objectionable remarks against BSP MP Danish Ali in Lok Sabha. Opposition demands suspension.
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP Danish Ali has written to Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla seeking that the matter of Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Ramesh Bidhuri's communal name calling and usage of abusive language in the Lok Sabha should be referred to the Privileges Committee.