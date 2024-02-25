 BSP MP Ritesh Pandey, who had lunch with PM Modi days ago, joins BJP ahead of Lok Sabha elections | Mint
BSP MP Ritesh Pandey, who had lunch with PM Modi days ago, joins BJP ahead of Lok Sabha elections

 PTI

BSP Lok Sabha MP Ritesh Pandey resigned from the party and joined BJP ahead of the general elections, citing lack of communication and acknowledgment from BSP leadership.

BSP MP Ritesh Pandey resignsPremium
BSP MP Ritesh Pandey resigns

Ahead of the upcoming general elections, BSP Lok Sabha MP from Ambedkar Nagar Ritesh Pandey on Sunday resigned from the party's primary membership and joined the BJP in New Delhi.

In his resignation letter addressed to BSP president Mayawati, Pandey said he has come to the conclusion that the party does not need his service as neither has he been called for meetings for a long time nor has the party leadership spoken to him.

He shared his resignation letter on X.

"For a long time, neither am I being called to attend party meetings nor has the party leadership spoken to me. I made numerous efforts to get in touch with and meet you (Mayawati) and the top leadership of the party but it did not yield any result," Pandey said in his resignation letter.

"During this time, I continuously met workers and supporters of other parties in my area and was also involved in various works going on in the constituency. Hence, I have come to the conclusion that the party does not need my service and presence," he said.

"So, I do not have any other option apart from resigning from the primary membership of the party. The decision to break the relationship with the party is a difficult decision from the emotional point of view," he added.

On 9 February, Pandey had lunch with PM Modi along with seven other opposition MPs in the Parliament canteen. Calling it an insightful discussion, Pandey took to X and wrote, “It was truly an honour to be invited by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji for lunch today and learn how he used his insights from the 2001 Bhuj Earthquake to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. What an insightful discussion - thank you for having us over!"

Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint.
Published: 25 Feb 2024, 02:10 PM IST
