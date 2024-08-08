Buddhadeb Bhattacharya passes away: Retired to a small two-room apartment on Palm Avenue in Kolkata's Ballygunge, the last CPI(M) chief minister of West Bengal, Buddhadev Bhattacharya, breathed his last on Thursday. He was 80. Removing himself from the public eye over five years ago, Bhattacharya had been battling chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) for an extended period. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Buddhadeb Bhattacharya governed West Bengal for a period of 11 years, from 2000 to 2011. A consecutive 11 years. The last 11 years of CPI(M) governance in West Bengal.

A passionate reader and poet known for his exceptional calmness, Bhattacharya immersed himself in Gabriel Garcia Marquez's magical realism.

Bhattacharya studied Bengali literature at the Presidency College, Kolkata, and secured his BA in Bengali (Honors). Later, as a teacher, he joined Adarsh Shankha Vidya Mandir school at Dum Dum.

Buddhadeb Bhattacharya: CM who pushed Industrialization in Bengal Buddhadeb Bhattacharya, who took the reins from former CM of Bengal Jyoti Basu, quickly earned a reputation for pushing rapid industrialisation in West Bengal.

Mentored by Pramod Dasgupta, the former Chief Minister of West Bengal, Buddhadeb Bhattacharya, was recognized for his relatively progressive stance on business, which stood in contrast to the CPI(M)'s traditionally anti-capitalist financial policies.

During his tenure, Bhattacharya spearheaded an industrialization drive to boost investment and create jobs in West Bengal. His efforts led to significant developments, including investments in the IT and services sectors.

Bhattacharya's government attracted high-profile projects such as the Tata Nano, the world's most affordable car, planned for production in Singur, a small village near Kolkata.

Other major proposals included Jindal Group's construction of the country’s largest integrated steel plant in Salboni, West Midnapore district, and establishing a chemical hub at Nayachar, following resistance to a similar project in Nandigram.

Notably, Bhattacharya's tenure ended after the 2011 West Bengal Assembly Elections, when Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mamata Banerjee became the chief minister of West Bengal.

Buddhadeb Bhattacharya Tata Nano debacle The tragedy that ended CPI(M)'s 34 year governance in West Bengal came under the watch of Buddhadeb Bhattacharya when he got Tata Motors to build an automobile factory in Hooghly's Singur.

Mamata Banerjee, the current Chief Minister of West Bengal, led an anti-land acquisition movements in Singur and Nandigram, halted the Tata Motors factory that was being built to manufacture the Nano cars.

The movement, which also saw Mamata Banerjee embark on an indefinite hunger strike, led to Tata Motors leaving West Bengal and setting up a factory in Gujarat. Consequentially, the land in Singur and Nandigram that was returned to farmers remains considerably unfertile to this day.

Buddhadeb Bhattacharya: Political career Buddhadeb Bhattacharya was the MLA of the Kashipur-Belgachia constituency from 1977 to 1982. He also served as the Minister of Information and Public Relations of West Bengal between 1977 and 1982.

In 1996, Bhattacharjee was given the responsibility of the home and police departments of West Bengal owing to the failing health of then-Chief Minister Jyoti Basu. In 1999, Bhattacharya was made the Deputy Chief Minister of West Bengal.

On November 6, 2000, Buddhadeb was elevated to the position of Chief Minister after Jyoti Basu stepped down. In 2002, he was elected to the CPI(M) politburo.