Budget 2024 gives populist pledges a pass, shows Modi govt confident of retaining power post general elections
FM Nirmala Sitharaman highlights the government's commitment to existing schemes and development in the Budget 2024 address, with no hurry to make populist announcements.
"Is this a budget to provide employment to the unemployed?", "Saw arrogance when they said that they would present the Budget in July," is how the Opposition has reacted to the interim Budget 2024 that Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced on Thursday. One would have expected measures to woo the common man ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in 2024. Not only were there no policy announcements, but Nirmala Sitharaman also delivered her shortest speech of 58 minutes.