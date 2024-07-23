Budget 2024 Political Reactions Live Updates: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on July 23 is presenting her seventh consecutive Budget. This is Sitharaman's seventh consecutive budget and eclipsing the late Moraji Desai's record of six consecutive budgets. This will be the first full financial budget of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in its third consecutive term. The Union Budget draws the roadmap to achieve PM Narendra Modi's vision of a Viksit Bharat by 2047. Finance Minister's speech is likely to begin at 11 am on July 23, 2024. Budget 2024 Live Updates Various sectors are abuzz with expectations for significant policy changes and financial allocations. The focus remains on potential tax reforms that could impact individuals and businesses. There is also speculation about raising the standard deduction limit. In addition to this, the JD(U), YSRCP and BJD has demanded special category status for Bihar, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha respectively. Catch LIVE Updates on Income Tax here The BJP fell short of the majority mark in the Lok Sabha elections 2024 forcing it to rely on its National Democratic Alliance (NDA) allies including N Chandrababu Naidu-led Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) to form the government at the Centre. All the Union Budget documents, including the Annual Financial Statement (commonly known as the Budget), Demand for Grants (DG), and Finance Bill, as prescribed by the Constitution, will be available on the "Union Budget Mobile App" for hassle-free access to budget documents by Members of Parliament (MPs) and the public. The app is bilingual (English and Hindi) and available on both Android and iOS platforms. The app can also be downloaded from the Union Budget Web Portal (www.indiabudget.gov.in). Read the latest news on Budget 2024 with our live coverage on the Income Tax Slab, Impact on Share Market, Budget Key Highlights, Corporate Reactions.

Budget 2024 Political Reactions LIVE: ‘Expect that the farmer loans are waived and MSP is made legal guarantee’, says Harsimrat Kaur Badal Ahead of Union Budget, Shiromani Akali Dal MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal said, "... I expect that the farmer loans are waived and that MSP is made a legal guarantee... The economic survey shows that 50% of the youth of India lacks the necessary skills to even land jobs. Unemployment, inflation, farmer issues and farmer loans are major issues. I hope these issues are addressed."

Budget 2024 Political Reactions LIVE: 'Deep-rooted conspiracy to kill Arvind Kejriwal' alleges AAP MP Sanjay Singh AAP MP Sanjay Singh said, "Arvind Kejriwal's sugar level has dropped below 50 for 36 times now... You are playing with the life of Delhi's elected CM... It shows that the case is not limited to his arrest, it is a deep-rooted conspiracy to kill Arvind Kejriwal."

Budget 2024 Political Reactions LIVE: Congress Party Parliamentary Meeting (Lok Sabha Members) at CPP office, Parliament House View Full Image

Budget 2024 Political Reactions LIVE: FM reads out Union Budget 2024 Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman says "As mentioned in the interim Budget, we need to focus on 4 different castes, the poor, women, youth and the farmer/ For farmers, we announced higher Minimum Support Prices for all major crops delivering on the promise for at least a 50% margin over cost. PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana was extended for 5 years benefitting more than 80 crore people."

Budget 2024 Political Reactions LIVE: India's economic growth continues to shine: FM Sitharaman in LS While presenting the Union Budget 2024, FM Sitharaman said, “India's economic growth continues to shine"

Budget 2024 Political Reactions LIVE: ‘We expect that Delhi will get ₹20,000 crores’, says AAP MP Atishi On the Union Budget, Delhi Minister Atishi says "We expect that Delhi will get ₹20,000 crores. The people of Delhi give ₹2 lakh crore and ₹25,000 as a central share of GST. We expect to get at least 10% of that. We have demanded ₹10,000 crore for infrastructure and ₹10,000 for MCD..."

Budget 2024 Political Reactions LIVE: Cabinet clears Union Budget 2024-25 The Union Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday approved the full budget for 2024-25, sources said as reported by PTI. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will shorlty present her seventh budget in the Lok Sabha.

Budget 2024 Political Reactions LIVE: AAP MP Sanjay Singh lashes out at Modi govt, ‘In the last 10 years, crores of Indians are suffering from inflation' While speaking to reporters, AAP MP Sanjay Singh said, "In the last 10 years, crores of Indians are suffering from inflation. Everyone will see what is done to curtail inflation. Farmers have been demanding MSP for a long time now... NDA allies are also demanding to revoke the Agniveer Scheme... Employment, MSP, and inflation will be the major areas where the main focus will be... I can leak the budget of Delhi now. For the last 9 years, Delhi has not been receiving more than ₹325 crores for the sole reason that the people of Delhi elected AAP..."

Budget 2024 Political Reactions LIVE: ‘Previous budgets were anti-people’, Congress MP K Suresh Ahead of Union Budget presentation, Congress MP K Suresh says, "The previous budgets were anti-people. The Economic Survey also says that they (govt) are not listening to problems like price rise and unemployment faced by the poor. The common man is not getting any benefits from the Budget. The Modi govt is always protecting the corporates."

Budget 2024 Political Reactions LIVE: Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia says ‘budget will be a journey of resolve…’ Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said, "The budget will be a journey of resolve to take the country on the path of development and progress. It is our hope that on the basis of this budget, we will move rapidly towards achieving the goal of 'Viksit Bharat' as per the resolve of the Prime Minister."

Budget 2024 Political Reactions LIVE: ‘THIS will give wings to the economy’, Kisan Mahapanchayat president Rampal Jat says On Union Budget expectation, Kisan Mahapanchayat president Rampal Jat says, "India is primarily an agricultural country and its budget should also be agriculture-centric. The Economic Survey also says that agriculture should be the focus. 5 trillion dollar economy can be achieved. The day the farmers get the right price for their crop produce, water for their fields, export-import policies are in favour of the farmers, crop produce isn't sold at a loss, this will give wings to the economy..."

Budget 2024 Political Reactions LIVE: 'Have no expectation from PM Modi, Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget' says TMC MP Dola Sen While speaking to news agency PTI, TMC MP Dola Sen said, "We have no expectation from PM Modi and Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget because the experience of last 10 years is not good for people of India. Nobel laureate Amartya Sen says that education and health of common people are important. Do you believe that they have done anything for these two pillars. Unemployment is the great problem, we are densely populated. Will they say that they have provided 20 cr jobs in last 10 years?"

Budget 2024 Political Reactions LIVE: ‘An aspirational Budget will be presented’, says Union Minister Jayant Chaudhary Union Minister Jayant Chaudhary says “There is excitement. An aspirational Budget will be presented to take the country forward"

Budget 2024 Political Reactions LIVE: ‘Expect this budget to be a milestone in the Journey of Viksit Bharat’ UP FM Suresh Kumar Khanna Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna says, "We expect that this budget will be proven to be a milestone in the journey of Viksit Bharat. The economic survey that was presented yesterday made it clear that our growth rate has increased to 8.2 which was 6.5, earlier; the employment rate has decreased and all our economic activities have strengthened. The budget that'll be presented today, will benefit Uttar Pradesh as well..."

Budget 2024 Political Reactions LIVE: Hope govt will talk about 'Jan ki baat' and not PM's ‘mann ki baat’: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi Ahead of Modi govt's Union Budget, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi says, "I hope Nirmala Sitharaman ji will provide some relief from rising inflation and unemployment and the government will talk about 'Jan ki baat' and not the PM's 'mann ki baat'..."

Budget 2024 Political Reactions LIVE: ‘Will this budget be for some selected friends of PM….’ Congress MP Pramod Tiwari On the Union Budget, Congress MP Pramod Tiwari says "...In budget, what are they going to do for the farmers, unemployment, inflation and how will it be controlled? How will this issue be addressed, the way the rupee is falling, nothing is being done about the medium and small industries. Will this budget be for some selected friends of PM Modi like the previous budget, this is what we are waiting for..."

Budget 2024 Political Reactions LIVE: 'Don't expect anything from this govt as…', says RSP MP NK Premachandran Ahead of the presentation of Union Budget by Modi govt, Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) MP NK Premachandran says, "Economic Survey 2024 has indicated that inflation is leading to a price rise. Poverty, price rise and unemployment are the issues concerning the common masses. The govt has to take note of all this. But I don't expect anything from this govt as it is only concerned about the corporates..."

Budget 2024 Political Reactions LIVE: Nirmala Sitharaman reaches Ministry ahead of Union Budget presentation Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrived at the Ministry of Finance ahead of the Union Budget presentation on July 23. The Finance Minister was pictured wearing a white saree with a violet border as she arrived at the Ministry. Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present the Union Budget 2024 in Parliament today, marking her seventh consecutive budget and eclipsing the late Moraji Desai's record of six consecutive budgets.

Budget 2024 Political Reactions LIVE: 'Budget based on PM Modi's mantra…': MoS Pankaj Chaudhary Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said that the first Union Budget of the third Modi government will be based on his mantra of "Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas".

Budget 2024 Political Reactions LIVE: Centre must provide special schemes for Himachal, says CM Sukhvinder Sukhu "I would wish the Union Government would provide special schemes for us. During the past 18 months, we were able to provide 28000 crore rupees. During the BJP regime, the state has gone into debt. We are taking loans to clear the debt. Despite all this, we were able to improve our economy, and we hope that by 2027 we will be able to make Himachal Pradesh a self-reliant state," said CM Sukhu. He added, “We want to make Himachal Pradesh a self-reliant state by 2027. We spoiled the four months of elections and the four months in disaster last year. We were appreciated by the World Bank, Niti Aayog, and the BJP leaders for our efforts for disaster restoration. We want the support of people in the state, especially the BJP, who have been playing a negative role in the state."

Budget 2024 Political Reactions LIVE: ‘Hope that voice of Himachal Pradesh will also be kept in Union budget’: Vikramaditya Singh Expressing expectations on the Union Budget for 2024-25, Vikramaditya Singh on Monday said that he is hoping that the voice of Himachal Pradesh will be represented in the Union budget. "We hope that the voice of Himachal will also be kept in the Union budget. JP Nadda is also part of the Union government and I hope the interest of Himachal would be protected. In the field of electricity, old pension schemes, and the roads to be built in the hill state, I hope this will be kept in mind wjile presenting the Union budget," said Vikramaditya Singh. "The government is stable, and Himachal Pradesh has completely failed the attempts of the BJP to topple the elected government. I request the BJP leadership to stop destabilising the elected governments and corporations for the constructive development of the state," said PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh.