Budget 2025: The BJP issued a three-line whip for all Lok Sabha MPs, asking them to be present in the Lok Sabha tomorrow, March 21, for the passing of the budget. Further, the Lok Sabha has announced that the parliament will apply the guillotine tomorrow.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla had in March 2023 applied guillotine to clear the Budget 2023-24.

Union Budget 2025 Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2025-2026 on February 1, 2025.

Key highlights of Union Budget 2025 include tax reforms, such as increasing the income tax exemption limit to ₹12 lakh and restructuring tax brackets to benefit middle-income earners.

The Union Budget 2025 also emphasizes infrastructure development, with a notable increase in capital expenditure to modernize transportation systems and urban infrastructure.

Additionally, Budget 2025 offers substantial support for startups and small businesses through extended tax holidays and simplified compliance measures.

What is Applying the Guillotine in Lok Saha? A guillotine, in literary meaning, is a machine that was invented during the French Revolution to execute people by beheading them. Also, a machine for cutting papers is called a guillotine.

However, in parliamentary terms, the guillotine refers to a procedure ordered by the Speaker of Lok Sabha to pass a bill without discussion. Bills that are considered necessary for implementation but could be delayed due to fierce opposition logjam are passed through this route.

After the Budget is presented in the Lok Sabha, Parliament goes on a three-week recess. During this period, the House Standing Committees review and prepare reports on the demand for grants from various ministries.