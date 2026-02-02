Budget 2026: Motion of thanks debate begins in Parl today. PM Modi likely to speak on 4 February – Here's what to expect

Budget 2026: The Parliament will begin discussion on the Motion of Thanks on the President’s address from today during the ongoing Budget Session in Lok Sabha.

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal will start the discussion from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Sonwal’s fellow party MP Tejasvi Surya will second the motion.

In the Rajya Sabha, BJP MP C Sadanandan Master will move the motion, and his fellow party MP Medha Vishram Kulkarni will second the motion.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will likely reply on 4 February.

Advertisement

18 hours for discussion The Government has allotted 18 hours in the Lok Sabha for discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address to the joint session of Parliament during the Budget Session. The decision was made at a meeting of the Lok Sabha's Business Advisory Committee (BAC) on Thursday.

The Government has allotted 18 hours in the Lok Sabha for discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address to the joint session of Parliament during the Budget Session. The decision was made at a meeting of the Lok Sabha's Business Advisory Committee (BAC) on Thursday.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who presented her record ninth budget on Sunday, is expected to reply on 11 February.

Advertisement

The Budget session, which began on 28 January, will span 30 sittings over 65 days and conclude on 2 April. The two Houses will adjourn for a recess on 13 February and reconvene on 9 March to enable the Standing Committees to examine the Demands for Grants of various ministries and departments.

Union Budget 2026 The Union Budget 2026-27, unveiled on Sunday by Nirmala Sitharaman, was hailed by the Bharatiya Janata Party as a strong foundation for Viksit Bharat 2047. On the other hand, Opposition parties said the budget ignored the needs of the people, noting that problems such as inflation, unemployment, and issues raised by different states were not properly addressed.

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi and senior BJP leaders hailed it as a bold blueprint for a "Viksit Bharat 2047," promising self-reliance, infrastructure growth, and new avenues for youth employment, the Opposition slammed it as a "missed opportunity," accusing the government of sidelining key states like Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Odisha, and failing to tackle pressing issues such as inflation, unemployment, and deepening economic inequality.

Advertisement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the Budget as a "strong foundation for the flight to the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047," asserting it would provide “fresh energy and speed to the 'Reform Express' on which India is riding today.”

The debate in both Houses is likely to see sparks fly, with the Opposition set to field top guns like Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (Congress), Akhilesh Yadav (SP) and Abhishek Banerjee (TMC) taking the floor in theLok Sabha.

In the Rajya Sabha, Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge, Trinamool's Derek O'Brien, SP's Ramgopal Yadav, RJD's Manoj K Jha, DMK's Tiruchi Siva and CPI's John Brittas are likely to be fielded.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the Budget as a 'strong foundation for the flight to the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.'

The Opposition is likely to raise several issues, including the repeal of MGNREGA, the UGC equity regulations, vote theft and Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, among others.

Advertisement