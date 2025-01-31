Budget Session: President Droupadi Murmu addressed a joint sitting of Parliament ahead of the Budget Session on Friday. In her speech, the president listed the achievements of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union government.

The President paid tribute to all those who lost their lives during the stampede in the Mahakumbh 2025. She also paid tribute to former prime minister Manmohan Singh, who passed away in December.

President Murmu addressed both the Houses of Parliament assembled together in the Lok Sabha. After the President's address, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharamanwill table the Economic Survey in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha separately.

Budget Session Begins The Budget Session will be held from January 31 to February 13 before breaking for recess to examine the Budget proposals. The session will reconvene on March 10 and continue until April 4. Sitharaman will present the Union Budget on Saturday for the eighth consecutive time.

Here are the top quotes from President Murmu's address:

-With the help of government schemes, millions have been lifted out of poverty across the country.

-Under the Ayushman Bharat Scheme, it has been decided to provide health insurance to six crore senior citizens aged 70 years and above.

-The government has taken steps towards 'One Nation, One Election' and Waqf Amendment Bill.

-Two months ago, we celebrated 75 years of adopting our constitution and a few days ago, we completed our journey of 75 years... On behalf of all Indians, I bow down to Babasaheb Ambedkar and all others in the Constitution Committee."

-We have implemented a range of schemes with great speed. Poor can now live with dignity. India is on track to become the third largest economy

-My government is committed to fulfilling the dream of the middle class of having their own house.

-The historic Mahakumbh 2025 is going on. It is a festival of our cultural traditions and social awakening. Crores of devotees from India and the world have taken a holy dip in Prayagraj. I express my condolences on the accident that occurred on Mauni Amavasya and pray for the speedy recovery of the injured.

-My government believes in women-led development in the country.The government aims to have 3 crore 'Lakhpati didi.'

-It is a matter of great pride for the Parliament that today women in large numbers are flying fighter aircraft, joining Police and also leading corporates in the country. Our daughters are making the country proud by winning Olympic medals.

-Today our youth is bringing glory to the country in every field from startups to sports to space...India is showing the way to the world in the fields of Artificial Intelligence and the adoption of technology. Our aim is to make India a global innovation powerhouse. In the area of artificial intelligence, India AI Mission has been started.

-Today, India is making its presence felt as a major global player in the field of digital technology...Developed nations of the world are also impressed with the success of India's UPI transactions system...My Government has used digital technology as a tool for social justice and equality.

-The Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail link project has been completed and now the country will be connected by railway line from Kashmir to Kanyakumari.

-My Government is continuously working towards ensuring efficiency in cyber security. Digital fraud, cybercrime and DeepFake are serious challenges to social, financial and national security.

-We have only one aim to become ‘Viksit Bharat’