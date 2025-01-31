Budget Session of Parliament begins today. Opposition likely to target Modi govt on Mahakumbh stampede, Waqf Bill

Budget Session 2025: The Budget Session of Parliament is likely to get off to a stormy start today, with opposition parties demanding a discussion on the alleged mismanagement of the Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj, where 30 pilgrims were killed in a stampede earlier this week.

The session starts with President Droupadi Murmu's address to both the Houses of Parliament, assembled together in the Lok Sabha. After the President's address, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the Economic Survey in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha separately.

Sitharaman will present the Union Budget on Saturday for the eighth consecutive time.

The Budget Session will be held from January 31 to February 13 before breaking for recess to examine the Budget proposals. The session will reconvene on March 10 and continue till April 4.

At the all-party meeting chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday, opposition parties accused the government of politicising the parliamentary committees and trying to push its agenda by using its majority.

The opposition has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government of politicising the Mahakumbh congregation and promoting VIP culture at the expense of the common man.

"We expressed our concerns over the biased manner in the conduct of Parliament proceedings," Gaurav Gogoi, Deputy Leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha, told reporters here.

16 Bills on Agenda Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government has listed 16 Bills, besides the financial business, for the Budget session. These include the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, the Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill, The Railways (Amendment) Bill, The Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill, The Oilfields (Regulation and Development) Amendment Bill, The Protection of Interests in Aircraft Objects Bill, and The Immigration and Foreigners Bill.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said that tentatively, 16 items of legislative business and three items of financial business have been identified for being taken up during this session.

Rijiju said that the government is prepared to discuss any other important issue on the floor of the Houses as per the rules of both Houses.

The Parliament will not function on February 5 due to Delhi Election 2025.

Here is a list of bills listed for Budget Session 2025 1. The Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill , 2024

3. The Musalman Waqf (Repeal) Bill, 2024

4. The Bills of Lading Bill, 2024

5. The Railways (Amendment) Bill, 2024

6. The Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill 2024

7. The Oilfields (Regulation and Development) Amendment Bill 2024

9. The Readjustment of Representation of Scheduled Tribes in Assembly Constituencies of the State of Goa Bill, 2024.

10. The Carriage of Goods by Sea Bill, 2024

11. The Coastal Shipping Bill, 2024

12. The Merchant Shipping Bill, 2004

13. The Finance Bill, 2025

14. The Protection of Interest in Aircraft Objects Bill, 2025

5. The Tribhuvan Sahkari University Bill, 2025

16. The Immigration and Foreigners Bill, 2025

(With agency inputs)

