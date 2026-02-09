Budget Session: Parliament to reconvene today on a stormy note over India-US trade deal, other issues | Top updates

Both Houses of Parliament are scheduled to begin discussion on the Union Budget 2026-27 on Monday, which was presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on 1 February.

Last week, the proceedings were marred by adournments amid protests by opposition members in both the Houses.

The Lok Sabha passed the Motion of Thanks by a voice vote, without the Prime Minister’s customary reply, amid uproar by the Opposition over the Indo-U.S. trade deal and the Chair's “not allowing” Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi to make his speech.

Speaker Om Birla said on Thursday (February 5, 2026) that he had asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to come to Lok Sabha to deliver his response to the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address since he had “concrete information” that many Congress MPs could carry out an “unexpected act” of protest at the PM’s seat.

Gandhi was not allowed to speak in Lok Sabha after he tried to quote from an article citing excerpts from former Army chief MM Naravane’s unpublished memoir on the 2020 India–China conflict.

On Monday, opposition MPs are likely to demand a discussion on the framework of the Trade Agreement between India and the United States.

FM Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2026-27 in Lok Sabha, for the ninth consecutive time. Asserting that the Budget is driven by "Yuvashakti" and based on "three kartavyas," she proposed seven high-speed rail corridors, new dedicated freight corridors, and the operationalisation of 20 national waterways over the next five years.

The Centre also announced an increase in the Securities Transaction Tax (STT) on futures and options (F&O) to discourage speculative trading.

While the NDA has welcomed the Budget, the Opposition alleged an exclusion of the marginalised communities. The Secular Progressive Alliance, led by the DMK in Tamil Nadu, has called a protest against the Budget on February 12.

Adjournment Motion DMK MP TR Baalu moved an Adjournment Motion notice in the Lok Sabha, seeking a discussion on the framework of the trade deal. Submitting the notice, the DMK MP raised concerns about zero tariffs on certain agricultural products imported into India from the US.

In the Rajya Sabha, BJP MP Satish Chandra Dubey will lay on the table a copy of the Report of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India on Operational Performance of NLC India Limited - Union Government - Ministry of Coal.

The Budget session, which began on 28 January, will span 30 sittings over 65 days and conclude on 2 April. The two Houses will adjourn for a recess on 13 February and reconvene on 9 March to enable the Standing Committees to examine the Demands for Grants of various ministries and departments.

(With agency inputs)