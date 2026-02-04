Budget Session: PM Modi to address Lok Sabha, today – a day after uproar over Rahul Gandhi's speech

Budget Session: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to reply to the motion of thanks on the President’s address in the Lok Sabha today, 4 January – a day after eight Congress Members of Parliament (MPs) were suspended amid repeated disruptions in the House, news agencies reported, quoting sources.

The prime minister is scheduled to speak at 5 PM, according to agencies and news reports. The Opposition disrupted the Budget Session of Parliament proceedings in the Lok Sabha for the last two days during the discussion on the President’s Address, leading to adjournments.

After the House was adjourned on Tuesday, a group of ministers met with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to ensure that the prime minister delivers his reply as finalised earlier this week.

Eight MPs suspended Eight Congress MPs were suspended from Lok Sabha on Tuesday by the Speaker in the Chair for ‘unruly’ behaviour after chaos over the Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi not being allowed to mention an article based on excerpts from an unpublished ‘memoir’ of ex-Army chief MM Naravane.

The Opposition MPs were suspended for tearing papers and throwing them at the Chair.

Rahul Gandhi also wrote to Speaker Om Birla, raising concerns over “being prevented from speaking” on matters of national security during the discussion on Motion of Thanks to the President's Address.

Both Houses of Parliament are scheduled to continue the discussion on the motion of 'Thanks to the President's address' during the ongoing Budget Session on Wednesday.

The Budget session will span 30 sittings over 65 days, concluding on 2 April. The two Houses will adjourn for a recess on 13 February and reconvene on 9 March to enable the Standing Committees to examine the Demands for Grants of various ministries and departments.

(With ANI inputs)