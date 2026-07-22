Burnham Approves Use of UK Bases for Some US Strikes on Iran

New Prime Minister Andy Burnham has approved the use of British military bases by the US for what the UK calls defensive strikes against Iran, in a continuation of his predecessor Keir Starmer’s policy even as President Donald Trump ramps up his war.

Starmer led a meeting of senior ministers and officials on Friday to discuss British policy following the resumption of US operations earlier this month, according to people familiar with the matter.

Ministers at that meeting decided to continue the existing policy that bases at Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean and RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire, England could be used by US planes flying missions aimed at countering the Iranian missile threat and sites used to target the Strait of Hormuz, the people said.

Burnham, who became prime minister on Monday, was informed of the discussion and agreed with the decision taken, they added. They spoke on condition of anonymity discussing security matters.

He will continue the previous government’s policy when it comes to approving UK bases for so-called defensive US strikes, the people said. It means British bases are likely to be used for some of the current round of American operations.

The decision emerged after the 10th day of renewed US action. US Central Command said it targeted Iranian military command centers, launch sites and air defenses overnight.

Balancing Act

Still, the decisions taken by Starmer proved politically difficult as he came under pressure from the British left to prevent the bases from being used, and from Trump to expand the UK’s role supporting the war.

Trump’s remarks threatening to attack Iranian civilian infrastructure such as bridges and power plants have also concerned UK officials who worry about the legal implications of any such strikes.

Burnham is likely to face criticism from the left-wing Green Party and the Liberal Democrats, who both oppose the use of the bases because, in their view, it makes the UK complicit in war crimes.

The new premier’s decision may help explain Trump’s relatively warm comments about him entering 10 Downing Street.

Burnham spoke to Trump by phone after becoming premier Monday. “The prime minister outlined the UK’s commitment to securing the movement of shipping in the Strait of Hormuz,” according to a readout from his office.

Trump posted favorably on Truth Social about the call. “We discussed North Sea Oil, Trade, the Military Alliance, Demining of the Hormuz Strait, and many other topics. The call was interesting, and went very well,” he wrote.

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