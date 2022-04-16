Bypoll 2022 results: RJD wins in Bihar, TMC clean sweep in Bengal. Details here

The Congress candidate has been maintaining a significant lead by a margin of over 15,000 votes in the Khairagarh Assembly bypoll, where the counting was underway on Saturday, officials said. Both the ruling Congress and opposition BJP are eyeing victory in the constituency, which falls in naxal-hit Rajnandgaon district, where by-election was necessitated after Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (J) MLA and former MP Devvrat Singh died in November last year.