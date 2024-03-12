‘CAA does not cancel…’: Govt issues statement for 18 crore Indian Muslims amid protests
The Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government on Monday, 11 March implemented the CAA in India. Wednesday saw protests erupt in several places around the country.
CAA implemented in India: Day after bringing the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act into force, the Ministry of Home Affairs have said that Muslims in India will have as much rights as their Hindu counterparts. The Indian government issued an official statement to this effect, where the Centre has said that Indian Muslims needs not worry about Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), 2019.