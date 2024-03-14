CAA is BJP's stratagem to consolidate Matua, Rajbanshi votes from Bengal?

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Matua and Rajbanshi community of West Bengal have increasingly emerged as an assertive voter demographic over the past few decades. Political parties seeking power in West Bengal vie to keep both communities on their side. The two Hindu communities, most of whom are refugees from Bangladesh may have played a pivotal role for PM Narendra Modi's government to implement CAA, right ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government on 11 March, implemented the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), years after it was approved by Parliament in 2019.

The CAA amends the Citizenship Act of 1955 to provide a path to Indian citizenship for Hindus, Sikhs, Christians, Buddhists, Jains, and Parsis who migrated from neighbouring countries such as Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan, before December 31, 2014.

The CAA had been brought in and passed within months of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, in which the Act was part of the BJP’s manifesto promises.

However, the timing of the implementation of CAA, right ahead of the crucial 2024 Lok Sabha elections has one questioning the ‘larger purpose’ it may be serving the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) seeking a third straight term in the Indian Government, with Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister.

The Matua in Bengal Purpose

The two groups in Bengal who can hope for their citizenship bureaucracy to be sped up are Matuas (a Dalit Hindu group with roots in Bangladesh) and Rajbanshis (Hindu refugees from Bangladesh).

Matua community is a religious group of Namasudras, or Dalits, who migrated to India during 1947 Partition, and later in 1971 during the Bangladesh Liberation War.

Matuas, who reside primarily in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas and Nadia districts, Purba Bardhaman, South 24 Parganas, and Cooch Behar had been the biggest supporters of CAA that was approved by Parliament in 2019.

Reportedly, a significant population of Matua remain without an Indian Citizenship.

According to a report by Indian Express, the Matua community has 1.75 crore legal voters in India. This is a crucial demographic for Lok Sabha polls in constituencies of Bangaon, Barasat, Ranaghat, Krishnanagar, and Cooch Behar.

In 2019, BJP had won Bangaon, Ranaghat, and Cooch Behar. Notably these are seats reserved for Scheduled Castes (SC). TMC bagged Barasat and Krishnanagar.

Riding on CAA promise BJP won a record number of 18 seats from Bengal in 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, leading in 33 of the total 68 SC-reserved Assembly segments in the state. Of these 33 seats, 26 are Matua-dominated.

The 2021 note

In a bid to overturn the 2021 West Bengal Assembly Elections result, that ruled in favour of Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC), the BJP could aim to consolidate Hindu refugee votes with CAA.

In 2021, BJP was the main opposition in West Bengal, however, the saffron party performed poorly in North 24 Parganas and Nadia districts bordering Bangladesh. This was seen as a reflection of the Matua anger against BJP not notifying CAA.

The Rajbanshis, though, had stayed with the BJP in large numbers, says available data.

By operationalising CAA, the BJP has finally fulfilled its promise to the Matua community and it will look to repeat its 2019 performance and wipe out the advances the TMC made two years ago.

