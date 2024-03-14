CAA is BJP's stratagem to consolidate Matua, Rajbanshi votes from Bengal?
Matua and Rajbanshi of West Bengal are crucial voter demographics sought after by political parties. The implementation of CAA by PM Modi's government ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha elections may play a significant role in securing their support.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Matua and Rajbanshi community of West Bengal have increasingly emerged as an assertive voter demographic over the past few decades. Political parties seeking power in West Bengal vie to keep both communities on their side. The two Hindu communities, most of whom are refugees from Bangladesh may have played a pivotal role for PM Narendra Modi's government to implement CAA, right ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha elections.