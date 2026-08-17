As Cabinet reshuffle buzz grows with new ‘Team Nitin Nabin’, here's a look at BJP's organisational structure

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is reportedly all set to revamp its organisation days after the Monsoon Session of Parliament ended.

The party’s national president Nitin Nabin is said to have finalised his new team. The organisational overhaul could be announced any time, according to multiple media reports suggesting former Union Minister Smriti Irani could also be accomodated with an organisational role.

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The team, comprising both experienced and young hands, has been finalised, the Indian Express said. The transition to a younger team has long been on the cards after the BJP elevated Nabin, 46, as its youngest ever chief in the party's 46-year history, the Tribune said.

The BJP was established on 6 April 1980. Nitin Nabin became the 12th president on 19 January this year.

There is a chance that some Ministers in the Union Cabinet may be shifted to responsibilities within the BJP organisation. The reshuffle, coming close on the heels of the Cockroach Janta Party-led student protests, may well be seen as a response of the ruling party to the recent anxieties displayed by Gen Z.

Some reports suggested that Dharmendra Pradhan, who was forced to resign during the CJP protest, may be accommodated in the party. With ministers being shifted to organizational roles, new faces are also expected in Narendra Modi cabinet, the reports said.

What is the BJP ‘s organisational structure? At the top, the BJP has a four-member marg darshak mandal consisting of PM Modi, veterans LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi and defence minister Rajnath Singh.

Then comes the 12-member Parliamentary Board, the BJP's highest decision-making body led by PM Modi. It comprises Nitin Nabin, Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, JP Nadda, former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa, Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal, among others. BL Santosh, who is also party general secretary organization, is also on the Parliamentary Board of the BJP.

The BJP’s 15-member central election committee is also chaired by PM Modi. It has all 12 parliamentary board members along with Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, Union Minister Bhupender Yadav and BJP Mahila Morcha chief Vanathi Srinivasan. There are 11 BJP vice-presidents, including former Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje and MP Baijayant Panda.

The seven general secretaries are Arun Singh, Dushyant Gautam, Vinod Tawde, Tarun Chugh, Sunil Bansal, Radha Mohan Das Agarwal and BL Santosh. All general secretaries apart from Sunil Bansal and BL Santosh are or have been MPs. Chugh and Tawde are the latest to be elected to Rajya Sabha.

National Level Leadership Structure -4-member Marg Darshak Mandal: An advisory and guiding body comprising senior veteran figures (such as PM Narendra Modi and Rajnath Singh).

-National President: The supreme executive head of the party.

-12-member Parliamentary Board: The highest core decision-making body handling major policies, organisational strategies, and political directions.

-15-member Central Election Committee (CEC): Finalises and clears candidate selections for Lok Sabha and State Legislative Assembly elections.

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-National Executive and Council: Formulates broad policies, reviews political strategies, and serves as the primary large-scale consultative platform.