Can Asaduddin Owaisi be disqualified as MP for his ‘Jai Palestine’ slogan? What do the rules say?
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said he has received complaints from some members about the mention of Palestine, adding that he will check the rules. Article 102 lays down the grounds for the disqualification as a member of Parliament.
AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi sparked a row on Tuesday when he concluded his oath-taking as a Member of Parliament for Hyderabad in the Lok Sabha with the slogan ‘Jai Palestine’. Many Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders have said that the slogan, now expunged from the Lok Sabha records, can lead to Owaisi’s disqualification from Parliament for“ demonstrating adherence to a foreign State".