Can Elon Musk Make Politics Work on X?

Elon Muskwants to keep X Corp. at the forefront of the national political debate for the 2024 election. It won’t be easy, even as former President Donald Trump returns to the platform.

A crowded information environment, controversy around Musk’s changes to the platform formerly known as Twitter and suspicions on the left that the site has shifted right mean it will be harder for X to drive the news during events the way its former incarnation did in past election cycles.

The platform remains a habit for many people to consume and react to political news, and some candidates, including Trump, have been turning to the site as the 2024 election season heats up. On Wednesday, Trump skipped the first Republican presidential debate to be interviewed on X by former Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

The next day, Trump tweeted for the first time since 2021, when Twitter’s former leadership banned him from the platform, a move Musk undid in November.

Trump tweeted a photo of his mug shot taken in connection with the case against him in Fulton County, Ga., and the phrases: “ELECTION INTERFERENCE" and “NEVER SURRENDER!" The post included a fundraising link. Trump is facing four indictments, including one in Georgia, where he and others were charged with operating a criminal enterprise that sought to overturn the 2020 election. Trump denies all allegations against him.

X is still an important platform for candidates, but it isn’t the only one, said New Hampshire-based Republican strategist Jim Merrill, who isn’t affiliated with a candidate.

Trump’s interview with Carlson, for example, “demonstrated that Donald Trump and Twitter alone aren’t enough to steal eyeballs away from what we saw in the Republican debate," Merrill said. The conversation that night “on Twitter and elsewhere was clearly about the debate."

Musk, who says he is working on creating an “everything app," has overhauled Twitter since buying the social-media company in October.Beyond renaming Twitter, Musk has upended who gets verified and sometimes boosted on the site by charging for those perks.He also has undone some of Twitter’s prior content restrictions, including by announcing a policy to reinstate many previously suspended accounts. The company also ended a yearslong prohibition of political ads after Musk acquired it.

Democrats and Republicans say they are still planning for X to be part of their strategy, but they are trying to figure out what role it is going to play, especially during the primary season, given Trump and President Biden hold wide leads in polling in their party nominating processes.

“It is still going to be an influential platform," said Annie Wu Henry, a digital strategist who worked on Pennsylvania Democratic Sen. John Fetterman’s campaign last year. But among many people on the left, “it’s lost a lot of credibility," she said.

Public perceptions of the platform have changed under Musk. Compared with 2021, Republicans like it more, and Democrats less. The share of Republican and Republican-leaning users who said Twitter is mostly good for democracy rose to 43% this year from 17% in 2021, according to a Pew Research Center survey in March before the rebrand. The share of Democratic and Democratic-leaning users with that view fell to 24% from 47% two years ago.

X also faces more social-media competition than Twitter did in past election cycles. In addition to established platforms such as Meta Platforms’ Facebook, Meta launched an X rival called Threads in July, though Instagram head Adam Mosseri has said Threads won’t emphasize political news. Lesser-known sites such as Mastodon and BlueSky have gained interest lately. And TikTok, already a player in the last presidential election, has continued to gain popularity in the U.S. despite calls by some politicians to ban it.

X claims 95 million monthly active users in the U.S. Meta says Facebook has 270 million monthly users across the U.S. and Canada, and TikTok says it has more than 150 million monthly U.S. users, up from 100 million in 2020.

“There are more and more options, which mean we have to rethink and expand how to get our message across," said Kevin Munoz, a spokesman for Biden’s re-election campaign. The campaign uses X as well as other platforms to spread pro-Biden messaging, including through the use of influencers.

Many politicians and commentators have continued using X, though some have also been trying upstart competitors. Some news outlets such as NPR and PBS have quit or curtailed their use of X. Campaign aides say getting their message in front of journalists is a major reason to keep using the platform.

Twitter, like other social-media services, historically had an uneasy relationship with politics. The subject drove people to spend time on the platform but created quagmires around misinformation, free speech and other issues.

Musk has leaned into the platform’s political role—and spoken out about his political views. In his first weeks as Twitter’s owner, Musk encouraged independent-minded voters to vote for a Republican Congress in 2022. He also said he has supported Democrats before and was open to the idea of doing so again.

Musk hostedFlorida Gov. Ron DeSantis—who polls show is Trump’s closest competitor in the crowded race for the GOP presidential nomination—on the platform’s live audio Spaces feature to announce his candidacy.

Technical issues delayed the event, drawing ridicule from DeSantis rivals and critics, including Biden, but the governor said using the platform helped the launch.

Until Trump tweeted Thursday, one of the biggest changes from the previous two election cycles had been his lack of posting on X.Twitter banned Trump from the platform in January 2021, citing the risk of further incitement of violence after the attack on the U.S. Capitol that month. Musk reinstated Trump in November after polling users.

While Trump has now tweeted again, the former president doesn’t need that platform as much this cycle, as voters know his record as president and most have made up their minds about him. (He posts frequently on his own social-media site, Truth Social.) The same goes for Biden, whose campaign in 2020 used Twitter as a key communications tool given that the coronavirus pandemic kept him from a traditional in-person campaign for much of 2020.

Both parties will be vying for a small section of the electorate—roughly 43,000 votes in three states decided the 2020 election—and some political strategists say those voters are unlikely to be persuaded by X.

​“Candidates aren’t driving headlines on Twitter the same way that they did in 2016," said Alex Conant, who was an aide to the presidential campaign of Sen. Marco Rubio (R., Fla.) in 2016.

Some Democrats who used Twitter as a megaphone in the past have criticized Musk’s stewardship of the platform. “I have never experienced more harassment on this platform than I do now," Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D., N.Y.), who has more than 13 million followers on the site, tweeted in July. While she has posted to X since then, she has also lately joined newer sites such as Threads and BlueSky.

Other candidates with long-shot bids are using X to try to increase their name identification.

Vivek Ramaswamy, a biotech company founder running for the GOP nomination, discussed his campaign in an audio event with Musk on X.

“As a first-time candidate, a political outsider, it’s hard to gain traction in traditional media," said Tricia McLaughlin, a spokeswoman for Ramaswamy. His combative appearance on the debate stage Thursday propelled him into the national conversation far more than his active social-media presence had done.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., an environmental lawyer who is running against Biden for the Democratic nomination, hasused X to share his controversial views on issues such as vaccines. Musk also joined him for an audio event on X.

Musk’s ownership and changes to the company, including layoffs, have also raised concerns among people who have worked on content moderation for social media about X’s ability to moderate political discussion.

X said it is committed to elections integrity and is hiring to expand its safety and elections teams. The company also said it would take action on posts that might suppress participation or mislead people about how to participate in a civic process. X said Community Notes, a fact-checking feature that uses crowdsourced contributions to add context to tweets, will be applied to political ads too.

The decision to allow political ads again on X isn’t likely to bring in huge new revenue—Facebook and Google have been far larger platforms for that, and even in the 2018 midterm election cycle, before Twitter’s ban, the company said it generated “less than $3 million" from political ads.

But the move did reinforce X’s greater affinity for politics under Musk, and candidates fromboth parties have been taking the opportunity by running ads.

Write to Alexa Corse at alexa.corse@wsj.com and Eliza Collins at eliza.collins@wsj.com