Can Elon Musk Make Politics Work on X?
The Wall Street Journal 7 min read 25 Aug 2023, 10:37 PM IST
Summary
- The billionaire wants his platform to play a key role in the 2024 campaign, but faces a changed landscape from previous elections
Elon Muskwants to keep X Corp. at the forefront of the national political debate for the 2024 election. It won’t be easy, even as former President Donald Trump returns to the platform.
