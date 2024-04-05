Can Europe still count on America’s nuclear umbrella?
Yaroslav Trofimov , The Wall Street Journal 10 min read 05 Apr 2024, 10:37 AM IST
SummaryWith U.S. commitments in doubt as never before, leaders from Paris to Warsaw are facing the prospect of deterring Putin on their own.
When President John F. Kennedy met his French counterpart during the Berlin crisis of 1961, he found himself having to offer reassurances. With Moscow demanding that NATO withdraw its forces from the divided city, President Charles de Gaulle cast doubt on America’s determination to protect Europe. If Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev dispatched his armies across the continent, de Gaulle wondered, would the U.S. really be willing to sacrifice New York in a nuclear exchange to defend Paris?
