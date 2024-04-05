Can Europe still count on America’s nuclear umbrella?

In any case, a Europe that has been willing to entrust its safety to an American president shouldn’t be reluctant to place its faith in France, argued Germany’s Ischinger. “France is much closer. If there was ever a nuclear threat in Europe, there is a much higher probability that France would understand that the security of France would be at risk as soon as the security of Poland or the Baltics or Germany would be at risk—which is not true in the same way for the United States," he said. “No reason for anybody in Pittsburgh to believe that they are at risk if the Russians take Estonia."