Can Harvard Learn Anything From Ralph Waldo Emerson?
SummaryA university should be a home for those who seek truth, not a madrassa of the progressive left.
The novelist Henry James said that Ralph Waldo Emerson—who was once the country’s beloved essayist-laureate, author of the iconic American effusion called “Self-Reliance" and the semiofficial philosopher of entrepreneurial individualism—suffered from a fatal flaw. Emerson’s disabling defect, James thought, was innocence: He had no “sense of the dark, the foul, the base." The novelist said of the essayist: “A ripe unconsciousness of evil is . . . one of the most beautiful signs by which we know him."