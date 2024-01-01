Can the Palestinian Authority control Gaza if Hamas is ousted?

Members of PA’s security forces are already accused by friends and family of being proxies for Israel’s occupation of the West Bank. In many cases, the only thing that keeps them from leaving their posts is their monthly pay-cheque. The PA has weathered previous financial storms and paid salaries late, or been unable to pay them in full, in the past. But the latest projected pay cut is far larger. If it goes ahead, tens of thousands of young men in the PA’s police and national security forces may not show up to work. Some would be ripe recruits for other armed groups in the West Bank including Hamas and Islamist Jihad, the group that may have been responsible for the hospital blast in Gaza. In any case, it is hard to see how unpopular and unpaid security forces will stand their ground if Palestinians try to sack the presidential palace. “The Palestinian public is reaching a boiling point and an explosion against the authority," says Amjad Bashqar, a Hamas official in Nablus. “The only thing delaying it is our focus on the resistance [against Israel]".