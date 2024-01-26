Can the U.S. Find Allies to Help in Gaza?
Steven A. Cook , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 26 Jan 2024, 02:39 PM IST
SummaryAmerica’s traditional partners in the Middle East are skeptical of the Biden administration’s plans to rebuild the Gaza Strip by putting the Palestinian Authority in charge.
The Biden administration’s so-called “day after" plan for the Gaza Strip has not been going well, especially in eliciting support from America’s partners in the Middle East.
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less