Can the U.S. Find Allies to Help in Gaza?

Then there are the Saudis, who want to be the region’s most influential power but have not exerted themselves to help Washington. Instead, throughout the conflict, Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman’s primary concern has been to ensure that he does nothing that would provoke the Iranians and undermine the de-escalation that Riyadh and Tehran agreed to under Chinese auspices in March 2023. The Iranians’ demonstrated capacity to sow chaos across the region since Hamas’s attack on Israel has no doubt made an impression on the Saudis. As a result, they have elected to remain on the sidelines, issuing blandishments about a cease-fire and the need to resolve the Palestinian question, even though the combination of Saudi financial resources and influence in Jerusalem would be useful.