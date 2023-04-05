Can Xi Jinping outsmart Emmanuel Macron?

Chinese officials seemed taken aback by the tone of Mrs von der Leyen’s speech. It “contained a lot of misrepresentation and misinterpretation of Chinese policies," said Fu Cong, China’s ambassador to the EU. One disappointment for China was her suggestion that the EU’s Comprehensive Agreement on Investment (CAI) with China should be reassessed. That deal was concluded in 2020 but was shelved after China imposed sanctions on European entities and politicians in response to EU sanctions on Chinese officials involved in abusing human rights in Xinjiang. Chinese diplomats have recently suggested a simultaneous lifting of sanctions to revive the CAI.