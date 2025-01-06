LIVE UPDATES

Canada PM Resignation LIVE: Justin Trudeau ends speculation, announces he will step down

1 min read . Updated: 06 Jan 2025, 10:14 PM IST

Canada PM Resignation LIVE: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced his resignation on January 6, 2025. Trudeau stated that ongoing 'internal battles' have led him to conclude he ‘cannot be the best option’ for the upcoming Canada election.