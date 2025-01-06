Canada PM Resignation LIVE: Justin Trudeau announces he will step down, Canadian Parliament to be prorogued

1 min read . 10:14 PM IST

Canada PM Resignation LIVE: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced his resignation on January 6, 2025. Trudeau stated that ongoing 'internal battles' have led him to conclude he ‘cannot be the best option’ for the upcoming Canada election.