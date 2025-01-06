Canada PM Resignation LIVE: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced his resignation on January 6, 2025, amid increasing discontent with his leadership and the recent departure of his finance minister, which highlighted turmoil within his government. Trudeau stated that ongoing "internal battles" have led him to conclude he "cannot be the best option" for the upcoming Canada election.
Justin Trudeau will remain in office until a new leader of the Liberal Party is appointed.
Once an ally of Justin Trudeau, Jagmeet Singh, leader of the New Democratic Party (NDP), has announced his intention to present a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberal government when Parliament reconvenes on January 27, 2025.
Canada Parliament, initially set to resume on January 27, will be suspended until March 24 to facilitate the leadership race. This delay comes as all three main opposition parties plan to challenge the Liberal government with a no-confidence vote when Parliament reconvenes, making a spring election likely.
Justin Trudeau, who has been in power since 2015, faced declining popularity due to various issues, including rising costs of living and immigration concerns. Trudeau led the Liberal Party in three general elections. He won three (2015, 2019 and 2021). He won a majority government in the 2015 election, and two minority governments in the 2019 and 2021 elections.
Once celebrated for his progressive agenda, he has struggled to maintain support as Canadians express dissatisfaction with his administration.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also asked Governor General Mary Simon to prorogue Parliament until March 24.
Once Parliament has been prorogued, all current bills will die, and the federal government will not pass any legislation until after Parliament has reconvened.
It was not immediately clear, how long will Justin Trudeau stay as caretaker PM. However, AFP stated that Canada's ex-PM Justin Trudeau will continue to lead Canada when incoming US president Donald Trump takes office this month and will be tasked with leading the country's initial response to the new US administration, including a possible trade war.
"I intend to resign as party leader, as prime minister, after the party selects its next leader," said Justin Trudeau in Ottawa following a protracted political crisis that saw top Liberal allies urge him to quit.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced his resignation Monday in the face of rising discontent over his leadership, and after the abrupt departure of his finance minister signaled growing turmoil within his government.