Canada should shed ‘middle-power approach’ and...: Japan amid India-Canada row over Khalistan extremism3 min read 24 Sep 2023, 02:50 PM IST
Canada urged to implement a ‘foreign policy reset’ and focus on Indo-Pacific diplomacy amid deteriorating relations with India. Japan Times suggested Canada should strengthen partnerships with Japan, South Korea, Australia, and Singapore to avoid past mistakes.
Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegations that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led India government and their intelligentsia were involved in the June killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Canadian citizen. Nijjar, who was designated a terrorist in 2020 by India was killed outside a Gurudwara in British Columbia's Surrey in June this year.